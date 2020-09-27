Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AN Ipswich man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.
AN Ipswich man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.
News

Ipswich man killed, schoolgirl serious after highway crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man has lost his life after he was involved in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.

Queensland Police report the 30-year-old driver was travelling northbound in Goomeri about 1.35pm, Saturday, when his SUV left the road and collided with a tree.

It is reported the man, with whom three children were travelling, died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said one of the passengers, a girl of primary school age, was treated for abdominal and pelvic injuries and was in a serious condition.

She and two preschool-aged girls were airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital.

The two younger passengers were hospitalised in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

editors picks fatal crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

        Premium Content $35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

        News The Warwick based club will complete important track restorations, giving it a state-of-the-art racing surface.

        Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

        Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

        Health Queensland records three new cases of coronavirus

        TOP 5: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

        Premium Content TOP 5: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

        News For under $210 a week, there’s a rental waiting to be snapped up around town.

        Correction: Bigambul Limited

        Correction: Bigambul Limited

        News An article about the liquidation of Bigambul Limited incorrectly stated the company...