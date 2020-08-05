Ipswich woman tests positive to coronavirus

AN IPSWICH woman is the latest person to test positive to coronavirus in Queensland.

Details on how the 68-year-old woman came in contact with the virus and where she has been since are unknown at this stage.

"That additional case in West Moreton brings our number of active cases to 11 and five of those are in hospital," Health Minister Steven Miles said.

It comes as the club president of the Norths Tigers Seniors, Jason Brennan, released a note to members, that said one of the club members had been tested for the virus after being in contact with a positive test of COVID-19.

Training was suspended while the player awaited test results, which came back clear of coronavirus but positive for influenza B.

Fears of a second wave of coronavirus started last week when three women allegedly lied about their travel to Melbourne and skipped quarantine, visiting a number of public places, including the Peak Thai restaurant in Springfield.

Two of the women tested positive to coronavirus.

Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu are the women at the centre of a potential Queensland Coronavirus outbreak.

Their actions spread anxiety across the region with thousands lining up to get tested at a pop-up fever clinic at Orion Shopping Centre.

Peak Thai was forced to temporarily shut up shop while its staff went into isolation and a deep clean of the store was carried out.

A husband and wife from Bellbird Park also tested positive after the husband came into contact with relatives who dined at a Sunnybank restuarant at the same time as the first two positive cases.

The panic prompted calls from Ipswich City Councillor Paul Tully to close the state's borders.

The three women who allegedly lied about their travel have since been charged and are expected to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

"Here in Queensland, we went 63 days with no community transmission, more than two months with no community transmission, but that all changed seven days ago," Mr Miles said.

"We've seen in other states how it can only take one case to see a widespread outbreak.

"In that week we've had nine cases here in Queensland, two travellers from Victoria, three cases of local transmission, two Queenslanders who travelled to Sydney and one returning Queenslander via Sydney as well as one case today and we don't year know the source of their infection."

Close to 85,000 Queenslanders were tested for coronavirus in that week.

The new case brings the total number of active cases in the West Moreton Health region to three.

There have been 42 cases in total, and 39 of those have fully recovered.

The news of the latest case comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state's borders will be closed to New South Wales and ACT from 1am on Saturday.