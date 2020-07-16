Islamic State supporter ruling delivered

A London schoolgirl who left to join the Islamic State and was stripped of UK citizenship can return to the country to fight a legal battle, a court ruled.

A London schoolgirl who left to join the Islamic State and was stripped of UK citizenship can return to the country to fight a legal battle, a court ruled.

Islamic State supporter Shamima Begum can return to the UK to fight a legal battle over her citizenship, a UK court has ruled.

Ms Begum, now 20, was one of three London schoolgirls who left the UK to join the Islamic State in Syria in 2015.

She was stripped of her citizenship by the Home Office after she was tracked down in a refugee camp in 2019.

The Court of Appeal ruling said Begum had been denied a fair hearing because she could not make her legal case from the refugee camp where she had been living last year.

The ruling means the UK government will be forced to find a way for her to appear in court in London, after previously saying it would not help remove her from Syria despite her pleas

Daniel Furner, Ms Begum's solicitor, said: "Ms Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story. She is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it. But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice, it is the opposite."

Originally published as IS bride can return to UK, court rules