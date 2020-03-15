Is Karl Stefanovic plotting a move to the US?
He is Australia's self-styled god of morning TV but could Karl Stefanovic now be aiming for loftier heights?
The newly resurrected host of Today has been the subject of rumours this week that he has inked a deal with a new management company with close ties to the company that manages Aussie megastar Chris Hemsworth.
A week after Sunday Confidential revealed Stefanovic has parted ways with his long-time manager Sharon Finnigan, it's believed the soon-to-be-dad-again has agreed to terms with Melbourne-based agent Mark Morrissey.
Morrissey, who counts Hemsworth, Luke Bracey and Michael Caton amongst his stable, was tapped by Stefanovic to 'collaborate' on some upcoming shows and productions.
The pair were introduced by millionaire film and TV producer Richard Weinberg who is also working with Stefanovic on a number of projects.
Weinberg is best known for producing the indie comedy smash Brittany Runs A Marathon starring Jillian Bell.
"It's a different play for me being asked to do something with international focus," Stefanovic said of the new deal on Saturday.
But, he added: ''It's early days."
However insiders say Stefanovic is on a mission to reboot his career once again after his wobbly 'comeback' to Today which is currently experiencing a continued ratings slump.
"Karl has long seen himself spending more time in the US so this is the first real steps towards that plan," an insider close to the deal said on Saturday.
"He is very focused on that."
Stefanovic is due to come off contract at Nine later this year.