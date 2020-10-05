Menu
Offbeat

Is this Queensland’s most expensive used car?

by Glen Norris
5th Oct 2020 8:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland tech rich-lister Craig Scroggie is reportedly looking to upgrade his already stylish set of wheels.

The NextDC chief executive, whose shareholding in the Brisbane data centre operator is worth in excess of $24 million, has listed his 2018 Ferrari 488 on carsales for a cool $459,990 excluding government charges, according to media reports. Mr Scroggie was not available for comment Monday.

NextDC boss Craig Scroggie’s stake in the data centre company is worth more than $24m.


The vehicle, which is powered by an eight cylinder 3.9 litre turbo engine, can power to 100 km per hour in a mere 3 seconds. Scroggie has done less than 4000 km in the vehicle, which according to the blurb on carsales "is absolutely dripping with the latest aerodynamic technology to help with pure driving pleasure."

Mr Scroggie, who was a founding board member of NextDC in 2010, has taken the company from a start-up to the one of the biggest data centre operators in the world.

Craig Scroggie has listed his 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB Auto on CarsGuide for $459,990. Picture: CarsGuide
Craig Scroggie has listed his 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB Auto on CarsGuide for $459,990. Picture: CarsGuide

 

Data centres have expanded in the past decade amid the expansion of social media platforms, streaming services and cloud-based data storage. NextDC is now the 60th biggest listed company in Australia and is valued at an estimated $5.7 billion. Its shares have doubled in the past year.


While most are not in the six-figure range, used car prices continue to increases as commuters shun public transport, fearing COVID-19 contagion.

According to data analytics firm Datium Insights, used motor vehicle prices rose by 4.4 per cent last week after increasing by 2.1 per cent in the previous week, and stock remains considerably low.

In terms of category, prices of SUVs rose the most, up 5 per cent, while passenger vehicles gained 4.7 per cent.

