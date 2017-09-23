33°
Is this the Aussiest theft ever?

STOLEN: An Akubra hat was amongst the property stolen by an Alpha man last month.
by Elyse Wurm

AN AKUBRA hat, swag and anglers fridge were all nabbed by an 18-year-old while camping in Alpha last month.

Joseph Anthony Aspinall went on a stealing spree whilst camping at the Alpha Showgrounds for a campdrafting event last month.

The Alpha man this week pleaded guilty at Warwick Magistrates Court to three counts of stealing and one count of receiving tainted property.

The charge for receiving tainted property related to a stolen bottle of alcohol the then 17-year-old had drunk from on the same night the other offences were committed.

Defence lawyer Phillip Crook said Aspinall, who was 17 at the time of the offences, displayed "idiotic behaviour" whilst committing the series of thefts.

"He acknowledges that," Mr Crook said.

Mr Crook said Aspinall planned to use his experience fencing to secure employment and pay any fine that he may be ordered to pay.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey ordered the man to pay $1000 fine and $200 restitution for the stolen Akubra.

No conviction was recorded for any of the offences.

