Drug Bust - Border Check Point Coolangatta
Crime

Is this the dopiest border breach yet?

by Jeremy Pierce
8th Aug 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content

Was this the Coast's dopiest border crossing?

The very first car to cross in to Queensland at Griffith St at Coolangatta after the new border restrictions came in to effect at 1am on Saturday was stopped after police officers noticed a pungent smell of smoke wafting from the windows.

Police detain four people at the Griffith St checkpoint at Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Powick
Police detain four people at the Griffith St checkpoint at Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Powick

The four occupants of the car were ordered out of the car while officers conducted a search, locating several clip seal bags allegedly containing quantities of marijuana.

The young men, all Queensland residents with no prior criminal convictions, were ordered to undergo a drug diversion program but were not charged with any offences.

More than 140 vehicles have been turned back at the border as Queensland slammed the door shut to 14 million other Australians.

Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said 18 Queenslanders were among those turned back in the first five hours after the closure after failing to make the 1am cut-off.

 

Originally published as Is this the dopiest border breach yet?

border border lockdown covid-19 lockdown

