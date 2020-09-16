Menu
It was a case of ‘only in Australia’ when a curious kangaroo found its way into a classroom at a Queensland university.
Offbeat

Is this the most Aussie thing ever seen in a classroom?

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
16th Sep 2020 6:20 PM
A kangaroo with a thirst for knowledge tried to jump the regular entry requirements by inviting himself into a classroom at a regional university.

The adult male eastern grey kangaroo was found in a Rockhampton nursing lab at CQUniversity early on Tuesday morning.

A university spokeswoman said members of the campus security were called and were able to coax the kangaroo back outside before class started.

"The kangaroo is now back outside living its best life on our Rockhampton north campus," she said.

This kangaroo hopped past security and into a room at CQUni in Rockhampton on Tuesday. Picture: Natalie Smithwick
"We have a wide array of wildlife on regional campuses and enjoy sharing our spaces with kangaroos, possums, lizards, birds and even snakes.

"This is the first time a kangaroo has joined us in the classroom though."

The spokeswoman said no staff, students or kangaroos were harmed.


CQuniversity was founded in Rockhampton in 1967 and has undergone several name changes in that time.
The main campus remains in Rockhampton, but there are now also numerous branch campuses around Australia and overseas.

