Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOOK IN A VISIT: Mt Colliery street library on Mt Colliery Rd.
BOOK IN A VISIT: Mt Colliery street library on Mt Colliery Rd.
News

Isolated residents book it to the streets

Georgie Hewson
5th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Mt Colliery Rd new community street library was embraced by the community of book lovers within less than a week of opening.

The local drop box, masterminded by the QCWA, is already overflowing with books, both donated and traded in.

Mt Colliery QCWA member Norma Chalk said her idea couldn’t have come to life at a better time.

“I’d had the idea for a while after seeing other communities get their own and I thought what a great idea to get it up and running when everyone’s not socialising,” she said.

“It’s sort of been a way for people to have that contact through sharing something without seeing each other.”

Residents can take a book, share a book or give a book to the metal cabinet donated and made by a QCWA member’s husband.

Ms Chalk said she believed the pandemic had sparked a renewed love of reading for locals of all ages.

“There’s been children’s books, murder mysteries and a few Australiana novels,” she said.

“It’s a great way to get around library closures at the moment.”

Ms Chalk said she was impressed with the generosity of the community, sharing what they had with others.

“They’re giving more than they’re taking,” she said.

“I hope the way they’ve embraced it will continue even after the pandemic.”

Residents can visit the library on Mt Colliery Rd near the community mailbox.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        premium_icon LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        News For the first time in Warwick history, an exception has been made for two exceptional women.

        • 5th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

        premium_icon Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

        Health Local doctor reveals who has been affected and why.

        • 5th May 2020 3:30 PM
        IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        premium_icon IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        Horses As virus cases drop across the state, Racing Queensland have scaled back...

        • 5th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app