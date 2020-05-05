Isolated residents book it to the streets

Mt Colliery Rd new community street library was embraced by the community of book lovers within less than a week of opening.

The local drop box, masterminded by the QCWA, is already overflowing with books, both donated and traded in.

Mt Colliery QCWA member Norma Chalk said her idea couldn’t have come to life at a better time.

“I’d had the idea for a while after seeing other communities get their own and I thought what a great idea to get it up and running when everyone’s not socialising,” she said.

“It’s sort of been a way for people to have that contact through sharing something without seeing each other.”

Residents can take a book, share a book or give a book to the metal cabinet donated and made by a QCWA member’s husband.

Ms Chalk said she believed the pandemic had sparked a renewed love of reading for locals of all ages.

“There’s been children’s books, murder mysteries and a few Australiana novels,” she said.

“It’s a great way to get around library closures at the moment.”

Ms Chalk said she was impressed with the generosity of the community, sharing what they had with others.

“They’re giving more than they’re taking,” she said.

“I hope the way they’ve embraced it will continue even after the pandemic.”

Residents can visit the library on Mt Colliery Rd near the community mailbox.