Isolation antics: Warwick woman dresses up for bin night

DRESSING FOR THE OCCASION: Michelle Wright sees the humour in her isolation adn joins in on the bin isolation outfit movement on Facebook.

AFTER more almost 20 days in isolation, taking out the bins has become the highlight of Michelle Wright’s day.

Much to her neighbour’s delight, this week Mrs Wright donned her best 80s themed outfit to do the usually mundane daily task.

The idea for the bin collection fun was born out of a worldwide movement of Australians posting their dressup pictures of bin trips.

“Someone basically decided going to take out the bins was one of the only ways you could go out, so we should make the most of it,” she said.

“It’s called ‘bin isolation outing’ and you basically dress up, take out the bins and post a photo on the page.”

Mrs Wright has been confined to her house ever since her husband Peter tested positive for COVID-19.

Now on the mend they’ll be confined for just a little longer as precaution.

Donning a dress she wore to a party almost 34 years ago, Mrs Wright said her neighbours were sad they missed it and commenters were jealous it still fit.

“My husband and daughter thought I was mental but it gave me a laugh so mission accomplished, I’m jsut happy the dress had a bit of stretch” she said.

“When Peter got the result we had a lot of nasty messages from people, even put in my mailbox so it’s nice to do something fun and other than housework to take my mind off things.”

Mrs Wright said she was contemplating what to do for her next bin collection look.

“It’s a scream, I don’t know what I’ll do, I’ve got wigs and tutus and I’m contemplating putting the dress back on and making it look like I’ve had a big night out, which is funny because I don’t drink,” she said.

“But this page and idea just goes to show people are reaching out for fun to take their mind off of everything going on at the moment.”