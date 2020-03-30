Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
General manager Sid Bhatia from the Adina Vibe Hotel, on the Darwin Waterfront, is offering deals for Territorians to stay at reduced prices in his hotel due to the downturn from the coronavirus. Picture: Che Chorley
General manager Sid Bhatia from the Adina Vibe Hotel, on the Darwin Waterfront, is offering deals for Territorians to stay at reduced prices in his hotel due to the downturn from the coronavirus. Picture: Che Chorley
Business

Isolation bargains on offer at Top End hotels

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
30th Mar 2020 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEARLY 50 self-isolation packages offered at two city hotels have been taken up as Darwin hotel prices plummet amid the coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions.

A 14-day, $999 quarantine package offered by Halikos hotels H on Mitchell and H on Smith have received substantial interest, with 50 patrons taking up the offer so far.

The package is intended for those needing to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the NT from interstate.

Halikos executive services manager Lily North said the popularity of the packages had allowed the company to retain jobs.

"We have 50 packages taken up to date in our hotels," she said.

"These self-isolation packages are helping us to keep more Territorians employed during this time."

coronaviruspromo

Other hotels have slashed room rates by nearly 70 per cent to encourage Territory residents to take a staycation.

Adina Vibe general manager Sid Bhatia said businesses were bracing for a difficult year.

"The situation is tough for everyone, and I think everyone has been impacted in some way or another," Mr Bhatia said.

"These are tough times but we need to stay positive.

"We have extended a lot of our Territorian deals. We recognise the dry season is not what we had planned, so we're looking to extend these discounts as far as we can."

According to booking.com, accommodation prices have been slashed across the board.

Table source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Table author:Kieran Bicheno

"The rates are about half to two-thirds the price," Mr Anthony said.

"Everyone is chasing the same market now."

Originally published as Isolation bargains on offer at Top End hotels

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hotel isolation isolation northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘So devoted to the kids’: Tribute for dad killed in crash

        premium_icon ‘So devoted to the kids’: Tribute for dad killed in crash

        News ‘The kids really loved being with him and in his company’: Tributes flow for young father killed in Bruce Highway crash

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News States, territories to decide whether to make new rules enforceable

        Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        premium_icon Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        Health Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but public health restrictions need to stay

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential