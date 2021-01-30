Isolation ‘easier’ for struggling Warwick residents

RURAL CONNECTIONS: (From left) Deborah Bailey, CEO Toowoomba Clubhouse and Veronica Harper enjoy the 22nd birthday celebrations for Clubhouse as the organisation branches into a Warwick group.

When mental health challenges hit, one of the first responses is to isolate from loved ones but one recently formed Warwick group is making sure when that happens, there’s someone else to go to.

The Warwick Clubhouse is a project by Toowoomba Clubhouse, an organisation focused on providing a place for people with mental health issues to connect casually through coffee, yoga, bushwalking and more.

Mental Health Recovery Worker Bernard Boserio said the group often acted as the “first gentle step” in getting people back into their community.

“It’s natural for people with a wide range of mental health experience to withdraw from normal life or social connection,” he said.

“In essence this a relaxed way to get out of the house and break that isolation. It’s our own community to help each other, develop skills and develop confidence.”

“A good example is our cafe where people mightn’t think they have anything to offer but they actually have some great recipes up their sleeves they can teach others.”

Warwick Clubhouse members on to Steele Rudd Park trip.

Mr Boserio had been involved with the organisation for five years now and said he was drawn to its non-clinical response to mental health help.

“As a community, we put the impression out there that the first goal of recovery has to be ‘curing’ yourself and then you can rebuild you life,” he said.

“But our members can be a long way into recovery or still struggling.

Even if you do identify some pretty severe distress, you don’t have to put on hold meaning and finding friends.”

While the Warwick branch had been open for a year, coronavirus had limited its outreach in a time where its message was more important than ever.

“Regional areas can be a real strength mental health wise because of the small community and having a lot more space and outdoors,” Mr Boserio said.

“But naturally it’s probably easier to isolate in a smaller community and to lose the ability to get into town. Because it’s a tight-knit community, people can also be all the more concerned with identifying the fact they’re struggling to others.

“How we combat that is by not making it an illness-focused space.

“Once we can get around the stigma, we make it more of an OK conversation for everyone to have.”

The Warwick Clubhouse is holding an Open Day on March 19 with a sausage sizzle and plenty of chances to chat to organisers first hand.

Mr Boserio also encouraged those curious to visit a weekly meeting.

Warwick Clubhouse meets Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am-2.30pm at the Warwick Baptist Church facility through the Guy St entrance.

For more information, contact 46 32 46 88.