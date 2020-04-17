Menu
VIRTUAL CHECK-INS: Doctors are encouraging patients to virtually check-in on loved ones during the stressful times.
News

Isolation, stolen dreams take toll on mental health

Emily Clooney
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
WHILE coronavirus restrictions remain in place on everyday activities, Southern Downs medical professionals are encouraging residents to connect with friends and family more than ever.

It’s a sentiment echoed by small business owner Ben Pepper, who was forced to close the doors to Grow Strong MMA four weeks ago.

“My mental health is taking a severe hit,” Mr Pepper said.

“I spent five years building something and the government came and said we are done.

“It’s a one size fits all approach but to me the situation doesn’t fit everyone.”

With his gym facility closed, Mr Pepper has been required to make changes to how he goes about his coaching.

Now offering one-on-one contactless coaching sessions, Mr Pepper said it wasn’t ideal for his business.

“It’s not ever what I wanted my gym to be because I have a very niche skill set,” he said.

“I’ve been taken away from one thing that helps, which is the support network at the gym.”

Grow Strong MMA owner Ben Pepper said the coronavirus lockdown is taking a toll on his mental health.
Now more than ever before, doctors are calling for people to check-in with loved ones as the risk of anxiety and depression increases with the concerns over the virus.

Condamine Medical Centre GPLynton Hudson said connecting online is more important to the mental health and wellbeing of friends and family.

“One of the things with isolation, it’s just about staying away from each other physically but not mentally,” Dr Hudson said.

“There are certain people who have got very anxious about this to the point where it’s quite significant in their life.

“It’s about us caring for each other because it’s something that has affected everyone around the world in some way.”

While virtual check-ins are important, Dr Hudson said maintaining an exercise regimen would be beneficial to the mental health of many people.

“Exercise is really important to break up that time in your home and for your physical wellbeing,” he said.

“And I suppose the other thing, which is also hard to do, is how can I make this a positive situation.

“Flipping from a glass half empty to a glass half full.”

As someone who almost always maintained a busy schedule, Mr Pepper said he was having to find new ways to fill his days while remaining in the confines on his home.

“I’ve always done a million things and never realised why until I was forced to stop,” he said.

“I’ve started what I call an apocalypse garden and moved the gym into my shed.

“I just need distractions from the crisis.”

