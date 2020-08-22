‘It changed him’: Desperate justice bid on brutal bashing

A CHANGED MAN: Darren Loney suffered critical injuries in October 2007 after he was allegedly thrown from a moving Gladstone nightclub courtesy bus.

DARREN Loney suffered critical injuries after he fell from a moving Gladstone nightclub bus in October 2007.

His family is still waiting for answers.

Mr Loney was living in Gladstone for work when his family claim he forcefully removed from the nightclub's courtesy bus by another person using the service.

Nobody has ever been charged in relation to the incident.

Mr Loney's friends did not get on the bus as they did not believe it was safe, but he stayed on.

The Loney family wants justice and the truth for Darren. His sister said she wants anyone who has information to come forward.

Mr Loney suffered a bleed on the brain, a cracked skull and now lives with anosmia and ageusia (loss of smell and taste) as a result of his injuries.

Darren's sister, Nikki Loney, said her parents were still distraught over the incident which happened 13 years ago.

Ms Loney said the incident, which began when Darren and his friends headed for the nightclub which has since shut down, had warning signs from the beginning.

"They came across the courtesy bus which was full of a group of women who tried to stop my brother and his mates from getting on because they were having a hen's night.

"My brother, being a 19-year-old smart***, said 'well it's a free country and a nightclub courtesy bus, so I am getting on'."

Mr Loney has no recollection of the incident which altered his life forever.

The decision changed his life forever.

Ms Loney said her brother would not have jumped out of the moving vehicle by choice as he was young and successful at that age.

She said her brother had no recollection of what happened that night, but he had a sense he was "picked up and catapulted" from the legs.

"The fact is, if he jumped out, they were pressuring him and trying to fight him, so he avoided a punch on, there needs to be some accountability," she said.

Ms Loney said her family disagreed with the way police investigated Darren's incident and want justice and the truth for him.

Ms Loney said she wants anyone who has information to come forward.