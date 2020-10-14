Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Magistrate Peter Smid
Magistrate Peter Smid
Crime

‘It has to stop’: Magistrate takes aim at lenient sentencing

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
14th Oct 2020 7:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville magistrate has criticised lenient sentencing, saying the community is sick of repeat offenders.

Experienced judicial officer Acting Magistrate Peter Smid told a defendant the courts had been too tolerant on him in the past as he sent him to jail yesterday over a string of petty crimes committed while he was released on a suspended sentence.

 

MORE CRIME NEWS>>>

Detective Sergeant Gavin Neal gives evidence in Alva Beach stabbing case

Townsville police investigating after woman reportedly attacked in street

Rhys Knapton banned from driving after drunken Maccas run

 

Barkey Burt Barnes, 31, will spend the next two months behind bars after Mr Smid activated his suspended sentence in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday. Barnes pleaded guilty to charges including graffiti, wilful damage, obstructing police, and public nuisance.

"You act like a rat bag," Mr Smid said. "It has got to stop. You get a wholly suspended sentence, and what happens? You're still at it."

Barnes was sentenced to four months' jail and fined $350. He will be released on parole on December 1, 2020.

Mr Smid said he thought Barnes should have been sentenced to jail time, instead of a suspended sentence when he last faced court in August this year.

"People are frightened," he said. "You're nice and well behaved here but out on the street you're full of grog and you misbehave.

"You get warning after warning, you come to court and the court is too lenient with you.

"If the grog is getting to you, it is getting to you, but it is getting to the public too."

Originally published as 'It has to stop': Magistrate takes aim at lenient sentencing

More Stories

Show More
court justice magistrate sentencing

Just In

    Two and a Half Men star dead

    Two and a Half Men star dead

    • 14th Oct 2020 7:42 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘F--k me!’: Warwick dad’s explosive court outburst

        Premium Content ‘F--k me!’: Warwick dad’s explosive court outburst

        Crime The ‘desperate man’ claims he purposely got charged so he could confront Warwick police.

        1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Premium Content 1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Employment About 1300 Australian businesses a day are signing up to the Federal Government’s...

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Search: How much childcare costs near you

        NO SILENT NIGHT: Innovative plan to bring carols to you

        Premium Content NO SILENT NIGHT: Innovative plan to bring carols to you

        Community ‘For some young kids, this year will be their first carols and I’d hate for them to...