THE weekend spelt the first bit of relief for Warwick after a heatwave, with rain falling over the Rose City.

Since 9am yesterday, Warwick received 20.4mm, more than Toowoomba, Stanthorpe and Applethorpe.

Yangan recorded 12mm and Spicers Peak had 19mm.

The highest recorded rise of water heights was at Emu Creek at Emu Vale, rising 1.47m at 7am this morning.

More showers are expected over coming days, with rain forecast for Wednesday and Sunday.