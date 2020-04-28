Menu
HARD WORKING: Matilda Chapman of Nude Beauty in Warwick with son Hendrix Fly who remained her top priority during business closures.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE: Working mums band together in crisis

Tessa Flemming
28th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
DESPITE easing restrictions, stepping back into business has been easier said than done for many Southern Downs working parents.

For Matilda Chapman, a mum and owner of Nude Beauty By Matilda, slowly resuming business wasn’t a simple choice to make.

Ensuring her immunosuppressed son, Hendrix, is safe has been Ms Chapman’s main concern and the reason she closed up shop initially.

“It was the only option I did have,” she said.

“My son is too prone to picking up bugs and germs, so I wasn’t able to send him to child care.”

But with that decision, her own health began to suffer.

“It’s tough. We’re out of town on acreage, so it’s not like we have any neighbours to call upon,” she said.

“I can only speak from my experience, but I’m definitely someone who gets energy from working.”

Now back to offering limited hair styling, Ms Chapman said the decision to resume work was less about finances and more about retaining her “sanity”.

“I’m not even making enough to cover rent, but getting out of the house is not only good for my mental health but for the mental health of others,” she said.

“The decision didn’t come lightly, but I can’t give my kids the best version of mum Matilda if I’m not feeling it myself.”

Nutritional Health owner Gemma Pallisier was also battling the stress of an increased workload caused by homeschooling.

“It has been bedlam, but at the same time you have to be thankful to have work as opposed to those who have been shut down,” she said.

“But it’s fair to say our workload doubled for half the amount of income.”

The two mothers found encouragement by talking to each another about their struggles and encouraged other parents to do the same.

“It’s a scary time, but it doesn’t have to be,” Ms Chapman said.

“Reach out, not only to family and friends but also to strangers, because you can sometimes be more open talking about how you’re coping when it’s just two people who don’t have expectations of each other.”

“There are those of us beating ourselves up because we’re not getting that downtime, but other mums are in the same boat. We’re all doing the best we can,” Ms Pallisier said.

