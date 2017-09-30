It was love at first sight in Warwick

HAPPY COUPLE: Des and Karen Larney have called Warwick home for over 10 years.

TIME has never played on the minds of Des and Karen Larney, who have carried out their relationship a little differently to most.

A 17-year age gap separate Des, now 74, and Karen, now 57, who married just five months after they locked eyes for the first time.

Mr Larney spotted his future wife at an empowerment course in Warwick and from that moment he knew it was the real deal.

But the future Mrs Larney had no idea she had captured his heart.

"I didn't know he fell in love with me straight away because we'd never met,” she said.

When that first meeting happened, it sealed the deal for Mr Larney.

"When we first met that was it, my heart just pounded,” Mr Larney said.

Taking Mrs Larney home to meet the family, she then moved in with Mr Larney one week later at his house at Goomburra.

The pair have now been married for 21 years and have called Warwick home since 2003.

Mrs Larney said it was instinct that drove the pair to quickly commit, with love, trust and patience continuing to bind them.

"He's my rock and soul. We've had each other's back,” Mrs Larney said.

When courting his future bride Mr Larney made tapes to win her heart and the pair completed puzzles, hobbies they continue to this day. Mr Larney can often be seen on his front verandah strumming his acoustic/electric guitar, with Johnny Cash and Elvis songs being particular favourites.

Gospel music has also made it into the repertoire now he holds a position in the band at the Christian Victory Centre.

Rain, hail or shine he'll take up the outdoor chair a couple of times a week.

"People walk past and comment, it makes me smile,” he said.

"As long as it's not too cold or really, really hot.”

Mrs Larney spends time in her own hobby room, sewing or nutting out 1000-piece puzzles.

"I like the scenery. I get animals, waterfall ones and horses,” she said.

The pair have seen each other through health challenges, including a virus which attacked Mr Larney's heart.

"It took a while to get over that,” he said.

But the devoted couple believe their ability to take time for their own passions has helped keep their relationship healthy.

When they lock eyes, it's clear their love is far from fading.