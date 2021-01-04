Items thrown out after op-shop donation dash

St Vincent De Paul charity shops on the Sunshine Coast have been inundated with donations over the long weekend.

Charity op-shops and donation bins across the Coast have been overloaded as the post-Christmas clean out gets underway.

Charities spent Monday morning cleaning and sorting through piles of goods left sitting outside in the wet weather over the long weekend.

St Vincent De Paul retail operations manager Lisa Baker said while she believed most people gave in good faith, some of their donations end up being disposed of.

"The biggest issue is that although people are generously donating over that period, what they don't realise is that they're valuable donations can often become waste," Ms Baker said.

"Once they're wet and they've been sorted through and that makes them unusable in some respects.

"It's just unfortunate over that period when some stores are closed that they use the facility, not so much as a dumping ground, but a lot of it does end up in landfill because we just can't use it."

Ms Baker said donations tend to ramp up around the Christmas and New Year period every year.

"People have got more time at home after they've had their holiday and they get some new items over the Christmas period through presents and decide to unload some of the older items," she said.

"It's just one of those things where there's an opportunity to leave donations outside the venues that aren't open."

Vinnies sites across the Coast were greeted with similar scenes on Monday morning.

"In Maroochydore, most of it we have brought inside, but we filled a couple garbage bins with stuff that was soiled and unusable," Ms Baker said.

"We sent a truck down to Noosaville and they pretty much had to clear the whole front of the story before they could open.

"Caloundra as well, the team have been clearing that out madly to get operational.

"That kind of thing also cuts into operational time as well because it's the first thing we face when we get here before we even get into the store."

Ms Baker said the charity appreciated all donations, but dumping items could lead to extra financial pressure.

"I really hate to swing a negative on it because I do still think that people make those the donations in good faith," she said.

"But at the bottom line, a lot of it does become unusable, sometimes 50 per cent of it."

The retail operation manager's best advice was to hold on to those items before donating.

"If you can hold on to it in the boot of your car or something like that until we're open we'll happily receive it," she said.

Store hours can be found on the Vinnies website.