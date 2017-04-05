'It's a complete disgrace'

Karl-Heinz Strachotta is upset about the state of the Allora Lawn Cemetery.

INCENSED by the state of the Allora Lawn Cemetery, Karl-Heinz Strachotta is insisting something be done.

Mr Strachotta said the grass around the graves had been poisoned with a chemical spray, leaving a dirty ring around the plaques.

"The whole place is a complete disgrace,” he said.

"There is dirt everywhere. It's supposed to be a lawn cemetery.

"But it looks like someone has thrown a hand grenade in there.”

Mr Strachotta said he had often mown and whipper-snipped around the grave sites himself.

"Every time I went there I hoped it would be different,” he said.

"But it never was.

"It just wasn't being done.

"It was always overgrown and plaques were hidden by weeds and clover.”

About six weeks ago Mr Strachotta said he saw a man working in the cemetery.

"I thought it was a private contractor, it didn't look like the council,” he said.

"A couple of days later I noticed that the area had been poisoned, the grass was beginning to die.

"It's horrible to see a ring of dirt around your loved one's grave.

"Roundup kills everything and the first thing to grow back is the weeds.”

Mr Strachotta said he believed the memory of his late wife was being disrespected.

"Mary Margaret Strachotta passed away on April 31, 2010,” he said.

"Most days I would go out there to visit her; I wouldn't have missed a day in years.

"And Allora is always spoken about in the same breath as heritage, but where does heritage start?

"With them up there in the cemetery.”

Mr Strachotta said many people in Allora felt the same.

"I rang the council to let them know how I felt,” he said.

The next day Mr Strachotta said he was called back by Cr Sheryl Windle.

"She was very sympathetic and agreed with me,” he said.

"She said she would put it before council.

"A few days later a man called and told me the areas were poisoned to save time and money.

"I told him it wouldn't take much longer to whipper-snip around the plaques.

"He didn't agree and said all cemeteries were looked after in the same way.

"I didn't hear from anyone about the matter again.”

Mr Strachotta said he wasn't going to let the matter rest.

"It's a lawn cemetery,” he said.

"It needs to be beautiful and respected, not a dead-set disgrace.”

Southern Downs Regional Council's director of engineering services Peter See said council staff have been poisoning around plaques at the lawn cemeteries in Warwick and Eden Gardens for a number of years, as well as Killarney.

"However, although this work was intended to be undertaken at the Allora Cemetery as well, it had not been completed,” he said.

"When it was discovered that this work had not been undertaken at Allora, council's cemeteries staff subsequently undertook that work given a shortage of parks staff available to maintain the area to the applicable maintenance standard.”

Mr See said the area poisoned is approximately 100mm around the plaques.

"Poisoning takes a small amount of time in comparison to brush cutting and, importantly, assists with the preservation of the actual memorial plaques,” he said.

"This approach is deemed to be most appropriate to ensure that the area is maintained and the plaques are safe from any damage that may result if brush cutting was employed.”