Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WATCH OUT: Wildlife carers are urging people on the roads to slow down and look out for wildlife.
WATCH OUT: Wildlife carers are urging people on the roads to slow down and look out for wildlife.
News

‘It’s a problem’: Wildlife concerns grow as travellers hit roads

Saavanah Bourke
4th Jun 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS people across the region are itching to get out of their homes, wildlife carers are warning motorists to stay alert and look out for animals when they are behind the wheel.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carers president Betty Balch said the relaxed restrictions is concerning for wildlife, already seeing the number of injured animals increase in the three days since travel guidelines changed.

“Even in this last week we have had an increase of numbers coming into us,” Mrs Balch said.

“There is more traffic on the roads and people don’t seem to care very much.”

As her concerns quickly grow, she is urging people to take care on the roads and look out for wildlife.

After 24 hours in hospital, this koala was returned to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers in good health and released in a safe area outside of town.
After 24 hours in hospital, this koala was returned to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers in good health and released in a safe area outside of town.

“People need to bear in mind that animals do come out at dusk and dawn particularly and to take that into consideration and drive carefully.”

She said it’s heartbreaking to see people having little to no courtesy for our wildlife.

“There will be more I am sure,” Mrs Balch said.

“I had a fellow last night that had his car hit – it is definitely a problem, and it’s not going away.”

She said the hot spots in the region was New England Highway and Texas Road.

“There is a lot of animals out on both of those roads.

“Take it easy and be careful – look out for wildlife because they are out there,” Mrs Balch said.

She urged people if they hit or see an injured animal on the side of the road to pull over safely and call the Granite Belt Wildlife Carers.

“We have assessment places everywhere and people covering the whole area.

“Or they can always take them to a vet. Which ever is easier for the person.

“If people bring them in to me we can get the animals the help that they need.”

If you see an injured animal contact Betty on 0418723 663.

australian animals injured wildlife traveling
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindness wins in Warwick, where unpaid carers work overtime

        premium_icon Kindness wins in Warwick, where unpaid carers work overtime

        News FAMILY, neighbours go above and beyond for Warwick’s most vulnerable— often at financial disadvantage.

        Upgrade to cross-border communication could save lives

        premium_icon Upgrade to cross-border communication could save lives

        News Southern Downs firefighters back new national radio plan.

        New station OIC ready to tackle top job

        premium_icon New station OIC ready to tackle top job

        News Warwick Ambulance Station is under new direction but the OIC remains committed to...

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather There is promise of warmer weather on the horizon