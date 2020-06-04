‘It’s a problem’: Wildlife concerns grow as travellers hit roads

WATCH OUT: Wildlife carers are urging people on the roads to slow down and look out for wildlife.

WATCH OUT: Wildlife carers are urging people on the roads to slow down and look out for wildlife.

AS people across the region are itching to get out of their homes, wildlife carers are warning motorists to stay alert and look out for animals when they are behind the wheel.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carers president Betty Balch said the relaxed restrictions is concerning for wildlife, already seeing the number of injured animals increase in the three days since travel guidelines changed.

“Even in this last week we have had an increase of numbers coming into us,” Mrs Balch said.

“There is more traffic on the roads and people don’t seem to care very much.”

As her concerns quickly grow, she is urging people to take care on the roads and look out for wildlife.

After 24 hours in hospital, this koala was returned to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers in good health and released in a safe area outside of town.

“People need to bear in mind that animals do come out at dusk and dawn particularly and to take that into consideration and drive carefully.”

She said it’s heartbreaking to see people having little to no courtesy for our wildlife.

“There will be more I am sure,” Mrs Balch said.

“I had a fellow last night that had his car hit – it is definitely a problem, and it’s not going away.”

She said the hot spots in the region was New England Highway and Texas Road.

“There is a lot of animals out on both of those roads.

“Take it easy and be careful – look out for wildlife because they are out there,” Mrs Balch said.

She urged people if they hit or see an injured animal on the side of the road to pull over safely and call the Granite Belt Wildlife Carers.

“We have assessment places everywhere and people covering the whole area.

“Or they can always take them to a vet. Which ever is easier for the person.

“If people bring them in to me we can get the animals the help that they need.”

If you see an injured animal contact Betty on 0418723 663.