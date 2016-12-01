It's about to be stinkin' hot

Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat.

SUMMER is set to kick off in full swing with temperatures approaching 40 in coming days.

Today could get as high as 34, tomorrow is forecast to be even hotter at 38, and the weekend is expected to be sweltering with Saturday set to get as high at 39 - that's 10 above this time last year.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said there was a huge difference in temperature between the first few days of summer last year, and what is expected this week.

"Compared to this time last year, the first few days of December were quite chilly,” he said.

"They were 32 (December 1), 23, 23 and 24.

"This year the first day will be 34 (today), 38, 39 and 37.”

While Mr Narramore said the hot days are not record breaking, they were sure to be felt by Warwick residents having come out of a cool spring.

"It's the first burst of heat for spring and summer,” he said.

Today there is a chance of a storm which could break the heat in the afternoon, but as for tomorrow and Saturday it's set to be scorching, with only a slight chance of a shower.

Mr Narramore said residents should not to get their hopes up despite dark clouds.

"Saturday is going to be even hotter, and there will be some clouds around, but Warwick will probably only hear them rumble,” he said.

The average temperature for December is 29, which means the coming days are already exceeding it by 10 degrees.

"For Warwick, it's not record breaking, but it's a number of days in the high 30s that may even continue into next week,” Mr Narramore said.

The Australian Medical Association Queensland has released tips for staying safe in the heat.

Drink plenty of water - even if you do not feel thirsty.

Judge fluid intake adequacy by how often you go to the toilet - it should be many times a day!

Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned or cool environments.

Keep cool by using wet towels, taking cool showers or going for a swim.

Stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day.

If you have to go outside, stay in the shade and take water with you.

Wear a hat, light, loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses.