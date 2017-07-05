It's all about fun

JESSICA O'Brien has played at the Darling Downs level of netball. Now, she is using her experience and knowledge to help the next wave of talented youngsters to reach their full potential on the court.

O'Brien coached on and off prior to finishing school in 2006, before coming back to it in the past five years.

O'Brien is coach of the Warwick netball under 15 representative team, which heads to the Queensland State Age Championships today.

"All the girls are extremely excited for the championships,” she said.

"They can't wait.”

She looks beyond results as the centrepiece of coaching, rather focussing her attention on the enjoyment and learning that players take away from games.

"It's really rewarding to see the enjoyment that they have,” O'Brien said.

"That's what it's all about.

"All I keep saying to my girls is whatever you do, be positive to each other both on and off the court.”

O'Brien has called on the experience of her sister for help from time to time.

"My sister Stephanie has made it to the state level, and I've been able to see a couple of her training sessions,” she said.

"She's come down to a few sessions and helped out, which has been great for the girls, and it's helped out my coaching as well.”