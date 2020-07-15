Menu
BACK ON: A Sale agents races through the poultry auction as eager buyers bid at the reopening.
IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

Tessa Flemming
15th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
IT WOULD take more than a pandemic to cripple Warwick's beloved Pig and Calf, as attendees flocked to today's poultry reopening.

The Lyons St site closed to the public three months ago, following strict coronavirus regulations.

While Pig and Calf sales continued with limited attendance, buyers sorely missed the chance to socialise and gauge stock of the market, something proved by today's strong turn out.

 

STRONG TURNOUT: Attendees flocked to the sales reopening
McDougall and Sons staff member Rebecca Leeson was thrilled by the number of "happy customers" who had signed in today.

"We expected a fair few but weren't sure whether they'd hold off this week and see how it went first," she said.

"But it's always an outing for people so we've had a lot of phone calls from people wanting to come back. They were all desperate."

One of these regulars was Bill Pentecost - who has become a staple of the weekly sales over the years.

While welcoming a healthy return, he was more sceptical about the longevity, following fresh fears of a second wave.

"It looks good here, they run a good show here, and it's good to see things back to normal, but will it last?," he said.

"You wouldn't know would you? I know people that won't believe it's bad, they keep saying it's nothing but it's something all right. It's killed millions."

Mr Pentecost had been attending the limited sales but said today's turnout was tenfold to previous weeks.

"I've been coming a little bit before but today, with the chooks, that's brought the numbers definitely," he said.

"Otherwise we've been looking at only 20 to 30 people here the last few weeks. And they're selling well today. He's (the agent) rattling through them."

