IT'S HOT: Weather heats up for rodeo weekend

SUN SMART: Nola and John Ross traveled from Victoria for the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft this week. Elyse Wurm

BREAK out the sunscreen, the hot sun boring down on Warwick today is set to hang around for the rest of the weekend.

Warwick is pipped to reach a top of 28 today before nudging into the 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said the temperatures would be between two and five degrees hotter than the average for October.

"We do have a trough system that will start approaching on Saturday from the west which will drive winds directly from the north west,” he said.

"North westerly winds usually mean hot, dry winds so that drives temperatures above average.”

Today and tomorrow are looking fine and sunny, but by Sunday the chance of a shower and possible storm rolls in.

Mr Fitzgerald said there would be a change on Sunday with the wind changing direction into a westerly, but if the storm did eventuate it was unlikely to be severe.

The heat will also hang around into the start of next week, with a top of 33 predicted for Monday before dropping to 26 on Tuesday.