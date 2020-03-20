It’s more than just a game as virus takes hold

Thomas Aldred of the Roar in action at a virtually empty Suncorp Stadium last week. This will be the taste of things to come in the A-League. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It's not often that you'll hear a commentator say "results don't matter," but that's the case this weekend.

In these uncertain times, where things are changing by the minute, the fact that the Hyundai A-League is going ahead this weekend is something to be applauded.

The players, coaching staff and those involved in every facet of the game can hold their heads up high and be proud of the strength that they've shown this week.

I can't imagine the pressure that the players and staff of all clubs and the heads of the league have been under over the last week.

It's often said that adversity has the ability to unite and I think that's what we've seen with the Hyundai A-League during this coronavirus crisis.

You have to take your hat off to Wellington Phoenix and the decision that they have made to remain as part of the competition.

You could forgive the Phoenix players and coaching staff if they had made the decision to stay in New Zealand with their families, but they have put the game first and will continue to play on.

So, what sort of football will we see on the pitch this weekend?

Like all football fans, I'm hoping for some free flowing, attacking play, but given the situation, I won't be surprised or upset if teams are a little off.

The message from coaches ahead of this weekend's game should be simple.

"Go out there and give your level best."

That's all that can be asked of the players.

On the field there's some mouth-watering match-ups.

Melbourne City will start red hot favourites against Central Coast Mariners this weekend, but I wouldn't be writing the Mariners off.

Pride is an amazing thing in sport and that's what the Mariners will be playing for tonight, the Mariners are on a nine-game losing streak and won't want to make that ten.

Coach Ufuk Talay arrives at Wellington Airport, prior to the departure of the Wellington Phoenix team to Sydney to complete the remainder of the Hyundai A-League season. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The results haven't been pretty for Alen Stajcic's men, but the effort has been there.

Do you believe in hoodoos?

That's the question that Steven Corica and Sydney FC will be forced to answer this weekend when they take on the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sydney FC currently sit 10 points clear on the top of the ladder, but they are yet to register a win over the Wanderers in their two match ups this season.

There was plenty of fire and brimstone in their most recent encounter and I'm tipping that there will be plenty of feeling in this one as well.

The finals come early in the last game of the round with Perth Glory and Western United looking to sure up their spot in the top six when they clash on Monday.

Western United have been in red hot form in the last two weeks scoring 11 goals in two games, but they'll have their work cut out for them in Perth.

If Glory can get the three points in this one they will all but book themselves a spot in the finals.

Win, lose or draw, every Hyundai A-League side deserves a standing ovation from those watching at home this weekend for standing up and standing united during their uncertain time.

