‘It’s not enough’: we need lockdown, not handouts

FEELING THE SQUEEZE: The team at Warwick’s The Juice Bar say extra Centrelink payments may not be enough to get them through the pandemic.

GOVERNMENT restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple local businesses, with many of those left standing saying a lockdown may be the best way forward.

For dozens of business owners across Warwick, keeping their doors open is their only source of income, particularly for those who still don’t qualify for new coronavirus-specific welfare packages. However, as more of the community takes heed of government directives to self-isolate, staying open is becoming a less viable option.

For Bubbles Barbierato, owner of The Juice Bar in Rose City Shoppingworld, trading through the pandemic is the only way to meet overhead and running costs, but being ineligible for the JobSeeker or JobKeeper Centrelink payments is making this a much less viable option.

“Small businesses have big bills that haven’t stopped coming in, and nothing will put a stop to those, so they have to do everything they can to stay open and keep paying those off during this time,” Ms Barbierato said.

“We just want to make sure the local community is staying home and protecting themselves from this virus, because the sooner they do that the quicker we will get over this. So, it’s really hard to ask people to support us during this time, because we want them to be staying home and flattening the curve.

“I would love to see a bit of a lockdown where people are forced to stay at home, but also to give those businesses who have had to stay open that opportunity to stay home as well and take care of their own mental health.”

Vince Khatri, manager at TSG Newsagency in Rose City Shoppingworld, agreed government crackdowns were necessary for containing the spread of the virus, but said the economic fallout could make a total lockdown the only option.

“It’s been pretty quiet the last couple of days, and a lot of other shops in the mall have closed temporarily. But people still need our services, so we have to stay open,” Mr Khatri said.

“I need more time to look into the Centrelink payments, but I don’t know whether they’d be enough. Of course, we’d be financially affected by a lockdown, but you then also need to look at how important health is and whether a temporary shutdown could be worth it.”

Both local business owners conceded the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on their financial and mental health, especially when trying to establish themselves in their first year of trade.

“It’s been particularly tough for those businesses that decided to open during the drought knowing that things would start to go back to normal with rain, only to be hit with the next thing we have to overcome,” Ms Barbierato said.

“The smaller businesses who have just opened or who were still trying to get back on their feet, I just don’t know whether they’ll survive this.”