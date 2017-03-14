It's show time for Inglewood

Kahlia Williamson, 13, from Stanthorpe High with Glorious Enterprise at the 2013 Inglewood Show.

WITH show season well under way, it's Inglewood's turn to shine this weekend.

Head out west for a stack of entertainment at the Inglewood Show this Friday and Saturday.

Show Society president Philip Clark said a mammoth show program was planned for this year's show, including a massive campdraft.

"The campdraft is going ahead as a full two-day campdraft with about 650 runs," Mr Clark said.

"It's been around for a long time but we thought because of the dry season we would have to drop it back to one day or call it off.

"This is the most interest we've ever had for the juvenile and junior campdraft, and we've just had 50mm of rain which is perfect for the grounds.

"We can confidently say there will be less dust than last year."

Mr Clark said the bush dog mustering held on the Friday would this year be raising money for Motor Neurone Disease research.

"One of the ladies who runs it, her husband is suffering from the disease," he said.

"A high-quality kelpie pup, Nelson, will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to MND.

"We've also got the yard dog trials from 9am on Saturday.

"They're just a bit more practised with trials whereas bush dogs are used to working in a paddock and aren't as specifically trained."

Well known for its sheep, Inglewood Show will also draw a crowd for the junior sheep judging from 7pm on Friday.

"It's very popular, with lots of kids coming from Warwick," Mr Clark said.

"On Friday we've also got the Australian Stockhorse classes, as well as horse sporting events and showjumping.

"Everyone will start bringing in their entries for the pavilion sections to be judged on Friday afternoon.

"There's the new Lego and Duplo section for the kids, and we're expecting an entry from David Littleproud in the president's section of the cooking competition.

"We've heard it could be a plate of melting moments."

Mr Clark said the poultry section, due to start from 9.30am on Saturday, had grown in popularity.

"It's got a lot of interest, it's quite amazing," he said.

"We'll also have the sheep meat and cattle section starting from 9am and they're very well supported as well.

"The campdrafters will have their finals in the afternoon and we've got the heavy horse demonstration running too, so it should be a good day."

Local artists will have a chance to spruik their talents in the new outdoor art section.

"We've opened this one up to anyone doing stuff in artwork," Mr Clark said.

"It can be any medium as long as it's free standing, and it needs to be entered by 9am on Friday.

"We've also got a fashion parade on Saturday afternoon, which will have local models in local fashions.

"Anyone is also welcome to sign up for the dog and pet parade so they can show off their pet."

Outside of sideshow alley, a huge line-up of Saturday events is sure to keep the whole family entertained.

Attractions include the vintage engines display, dog and pet parade, bright ideas and inventions, Luke's Reptile Kingdom, a rock climbing wall and Heidi's Face Painting.

"Jamie Bennett and James Pietsch have a huge line-up of events planned including the chainsaw demonstrations, speed shearing competition and Aussie Outback Teams Challenge," Mr Clark said.

"The speed shearing is essentially a timed contest to determine who the fastest shearer is and with a strong history of sheep industries in Inglewood it's good to see it return to the show.

"The Aussie Outback Teams Challenge involves swags, hay bales, barrel racing and beer - what could possibly go wrong?

"We'll also have the Gingerbread Lady who gets kids to decorate their own gingerbread cookie to take home, so they can eat their very own artworks.

"Luke's Reptile Kingdom has also been very popular."

Saturday night will close out with a fireworks display and performances from musical duo Sam Slattery and Kate McKay.

Head out to Inglewood Showgrounds, on Denison and Reibelt Sts, this Friday or Saturday for some cracking entertainment.

All visitors to the show will go into a lucky draw prize at the gate.

For more information and entry details, go to inglewoodshow.com, phone Show Society secretary Rosemary Johnstone on 0412654433 or find Inglewood Show on Facebook.