IT'S TIME: How to enter Warwick's Christmas lights comp

ENTER: Pick up the Daily News for an entry form for the 2017 Christmas Lights Competition. Lara Brackin

LIGHT up Warwick with a stunning Christmas light display and go in the running to win some awesome prizes while you're at it.

Entries for the Christmas Light Competition are opening tomorrow so pick up a copy of the Daily News for your form.

Sign and return the form by November 30 and your home will be put on our Christmas light map so everyone on Warwick knows where to admire your handiwork.

Judging of the most impressive display will also take place on December 12-15, 7-9pm.

There were impressive entries for last year's Warwick Christmas Lights Competition. Lara Brackin

The top home and business will be judged on the following:

- Creativity and theme - Points 1 to 25 with the highest score being 25

- Overall visual appeal - Points 1 to 25 with the highest score being 25

- Variety of colour and decorations used - points 1 to 25 with the highest score being 25

- Degree of difficulty/technical skill - points 1 to 25 with the highest score being 25

Creativity goes a long way in the eyes of the judges. Lara Brackin

The main prize for homes will be a $150 Visa gift card and the best business will win a quarter-page advertisement.

A Spirit of Christmas prize will also be drawn at random, so all entrants have the chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

So don't forget to pick up the Daily News tomorrow for your entry form!

Forms will be available in the newspaper on most days until November 30.

The Christmas light map will appear in the Daily News from December 5.