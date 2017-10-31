News

It's time to get snapping, Warwick!

STUNNING SNAP: Jo Harmer won the Warwick Daily News Facebook cover photo competition this week.
STUNNING SNAP: Jo Harmer won the Warwick Daily News Facebook cover photo competition this week. Contributed
WARWICK is full of picture-perfect moments and talented photographers who know exactly how to capture them.

The rolling fields, a sun setting against a pink sky, fascinating personalities and paddocks with healthy livestock, our city has it all.

That's why the Warwick Daily News is starting a new campaign called #SnapWarwick, so we can see our beautiful city through your eyes.

Whether you're a pro photographer or are handy with an iPhone, your pictures will help make up a collage of what makes our region spectacular.

Naomi Jensen captures a colourful sunset.
Naomi Jensen captures a colourful sunset. Contributed

Just take a stunning picture of Warwick and post it to our Facebook page or on Twitter with the hashtag #SnapWarwick.

Be sure to make it public so we can share it with everyone.

You can get started straight away, but the campaign will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22 where everyone can share their view for the day.

The pictures don't have to be of scenery, they can be of pets, family, friends or your impressive car.

All the images collected will be used to create galleries for the Daily News website and newspaper.

So get snapping!

Felicity Hughes, aged 12, captures a flower in the perfect light.
Felicity Hughes, aged 12, captures a flower in the perfect light. Contributed

To help get you going, renowned landscape photographer Jenn Cooper has some rolled-gold tips to capture sensational snaps.

"Make sure you get to the spot half an hour before sunrise or sunset to get set up and watch the different lights change,” the Canon Collective ambassador said.

"Look for a shot that has something interesting in the foreground. This brings a sense of perspective to the shot. Reflections are great to bring interest into the shot.”

Ms Cooper said to think about storytelling when taking a photo and consider markets for new faces and different cultures.

She also said camera settings were also crucial to taking a top photo.

Jamie Lyons spies a cheeky visitor.
Jamie Lyons spies a cheeky visitor. Contributed

"If you're just starting out turn the camera to AV mode, this will let you play with the depth of field, in terms of how much of the shot is in focus, while the camera does the rest.”

If you are shooting with a mobile phone, make sure you lock in the focus and aperture by pressing and holding down on the screen where you want your focus and lighting to be.

Steven Kasper shows the Condamine River off to its best.
Steven Kasper shows the Condamine River off to its best. Contributed

Start posting now, you don't have to wait until November 22!

Just post your picture to our Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #SnapWarwick and make sure it's public so we can share it along.

Leisa Wagstaff shares her point of view as a storm rolls in.
Leisa Wagstaff shares her point of view as a storm rolls in. Contributed

