It's time to go fishing, Ralph

STEVE Sutton was honoured to deliver this eulogy for Ralph Allen Lowe, who passed away on October 2.

As a youngster Ralph's family spent lots of time with the paternal grandparents who were managing Arcot Station, where the current Glenlyon Dam is located.

It was here that Ralph took his first steps and learnt to walk.

Ralph's grandfather instilled in him the value of money at an early age, sending him home with old lead batteries to sell.

As well as teaching him to trap rabbits to then bring back to Warwick to barter around the neighbourhood.

Never being a robust child, Ralph was always needing to take tonics to try to build him up.

His older sister, Pauline, used to complain she had to do the taste test just to prove he wasn't being poisoned.

With National Service mandatory when he was of age, Ralph saw himself conscripted for his required time, plus a little longer for a broken thumb, which needed to mend before they would allow his discharge.

Ralph enjoyed his stint and regretted not joining "the regulars” when he was given the opportunity later.

The lasting partnership of Ralph and Gail would see a life well lived and rich with love for each other and love of family.

A loving marriage, which spanned over 51 years.

Their family grew with the birth of their two children, Sharon and then Scott, and in later years with four grandchildren, our Harrison and Alexandra and Scott's Oscar and Lachlan.

He was idolised by our children and I'm sure equally by Scott's.

Ralph's hobby, albeit obsession, has been fishing for a very long time and I'm sure that everyone has a favourite story, or more likely several stories.

On one visit during the school holidays when Harry and Alex were in primary school, Ralph took them on a fishing expedition to one of his secret angling locations along the Ross River in Townsville.

As usual Ralph hooked, baited and cast the lines, dare anyone not do it properly.

After nearly two hours of catching absolutely nothing and being mauled by sand flies the size of Johnathan Thurston, they decided to leave.

As Ralph was packing up Harry's rod, Alex felt a tug on her line and was having trouble reeling it in.

Ralph leapt into action (his focus being on a possible catch) and ran down to Alex who was trying to hand him the rod.

However, in the ensuing melee the rod fell into the Ross River to Ralph's unrestrained horror.

After much searching along the banks he accepted the inevitable that it was not to be found and they drove home in total silence.

We learned later it was one of his favourite rods.

Alex was always a little bit dubious about fishing after that.

With his heart condition dating back 30 years, it was a blessing that he had found fishing to be his niche, which kept him occupied and planning to the very last day.

There was no pretence with Ralph, what you saw was what you got, raw honesty.

When Ralph wanted your opinion, he'd give it to you.

Ralph has been a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

He was attentive to everyone's needs.

The past week has been enormously difficult and the following period will also be tough and challenging.

But there is so much strength and love for and from Gail, that will enable everyone to pull through and do as Ralph would want.

Get up, stay up and keep going!

He will always remain with us in spirit and forever in our hearts.

But now old mate it's time.

Time to weigh the anchor, cast off and go fishing.