It's time to hand over the reins

Tracey Sexton. Elaine Stewart, Cyril Ryan, Janet Davis, Ann Brosnan, Chris Munro and Greg Brosnan at an afternoon tea in honour of Mrs Davis and her service to Riding of the Disabled.

AFTER nearly 30 years behind the scenes at Riding for the Disabled in Warwick, Janet Davis has had her dedication and commitment honoured

at a small gathering.

Mrs Davis joined the organisation in 1990

and became treasurer shortly afterward.

"I looked after the money,” she said.

"Then after about 25 years I gave the treasurer's job away and somehow ended up president instead.

"I've now been president for two years and our recent annual general meeting I thought it time someone younger took over the reins.”

Incoming president Chris Munro, with Janet Davis and riding coach Tracey Sexton. Jonno Colfs

Mrs Davis said that she'd had a lot to do with children with special needs at Warwick East State School and saw a lot of benefit in riding for the disabled.

"It's been a great organisation to be a part of, to be here every week and see the smiles of those kids as they rode around the ring, and to witness their achievements and how far they'd come,” she said.

"They love every minute of it and it was a pleasure to be a part of all that.”

Mrs Davis said she

would continue as a member.

"The afternoon teas here are exceptional, so I'll be sure to drop in for those every now and then,” she said.