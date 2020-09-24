Izzy spills on ‘weird’ Bachelor bath date

The Bachelor's Izzy Sharman-Firth has cleared up what went on during her "weird" virtual bath date with Locky Gilbert.

The Brisbane human resources advisor, who was eliminated in the penultimate episode of the dating show tonight, caused a stir over the single date during COVID-19 lockdown, where she and Gilbert stripped down and chatted over a Zoom call while they were in the bath.

While admitting the date was "a bit weird", Sharman-Firth clarified that she wasn't naked in the bath and it was just one female producer in the room.

Izzy Sharman-Firth was eliminated from The Bachelor on Wednesday night. Picture: Channel 10

"She'd set up the camera and she was there making sure everything was OK," Sharman-Firth, 29, said.

"I did have my togs on. I just had my straps down so it looked like I didn't. I was like 'oh my boss is going to see it'."

"And as soon as the promos came out my boss texted me and she said 'I've seen you in a bath; why do you have so much lipstick on in the bath?'," she added with a laugh.

Sharman-Firth said that while there were no other bloopers other than Locky's flash on camera, it wasn't as seamless as it seemed on TV, considering she and her producer had to pause the date so they could fill up and prepare the bath.

In another awkward element, Sharman-Firth began dating her new boyfriend a couple of weeks after filming the show and before it aired - meaning he has had to watch on alongside her.

"The bath was probably fine," she said.

"It was probably the wool date, laying in the bed together … and it did feel weird posting photos on socials of me with Locky."

Izzy and Locky had a virtual bath date during the COVID-19 shutdown. Picture: Channel 10

"I have an amazing boyfriend."

"At the time I was really caught up on Locky … but I actually don't think we were right together."

Sharman-Firth said she found herself sitting back and observing during group dates, but during lockdown she was able to forget about the experience and be herself around Gilbert, video calling him for around two hours each week during the production shut down.

Admitting their connection progressed quickly after she returned to the mansion, she said she was surprised at the time to not get a rose and miss out on the final two.

"He said a lot of things that made me think he was thinking about a future together," she said. "You don't really know the connections he has with the other girls."

"Based on what he said to me, if I was the only girl he was dating, I wouldn't have for a second thought he'd be ending it."

Now happily in a new relationship, Sharman-Firth is looking forward to moving on with her life.

She added that her laugh is completely genuine and well known in her life, with one fan recently recognising her at a restaurant after hearing it.

Originally published as Izzy spills on 'weird' Bachelor bath date