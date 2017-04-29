Jack Frost is on his way to Warwick

ALMOST HERE: A few cold mornings have given frost a chance but it won't be long until it's here for good.

ANZAC Day is usually our first chance to feel the crunch of frost underfoot. Despite the early morning mists that loomed over the dawn service in Warwick, no frost was to be found.

Conditions have edged towards their chilly prime, with frost having the chance to settle over the past couple of days.

The winter woolies got a workout yesterday morning, when the temperature in Warwick dipped to a measly 3.4 degrees.

"Generally when temperatures are around that sort of mark there could have been light frosts around,” meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Brian James said.

"We've had this burst of cold southerly air that made the temperatures a bit colder than they have been.

"I'd be very surprised if you didn't get frost but I reckon it'll happen next month.”

The weather has to be just right for those icy beads to be seen.

"You need temperatures close to zero for frost and not much wind. We didn't get any temperatures below zero but we did get close around the Granite Belt.

"It might have lacked the slight amount of moisture that you need for frost.”

Today's forecast of chilly conditions will be followed by a temporary hiatus from the cold, with thermometers likely to give readings a little higher over the coming days.

"Sunday they're going to be roughly the same, maybe even warmer and Monday maybe even warmer,” Mr James said.

"They're gradually on the increase, which leads to potentially some showers and thunderstorms towards the middle of the week.”

The nippy air floating around Warwick the past couple of days has given a clear view of what's on the horizon for the coming months. Although weather may come and go one thing's for certain, winter is starting to knock on doors around the Southern Downs.

So be sure to keep an eye out for frost, it's not too far away.