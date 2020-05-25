Jack Steven back at training after stabbing

JACK Steven has returned to Geelong training a week after being stabbed.

The Cats midfielder arrived at GMHBA Stadium on Monday morning as players prepare to begin full contact training ahead of the AFL restart from June 11.

Steven, who spent days in hospital with a stab wound, said he was feeling good and is ready to resume training.

"It's good to be back. I can't wait to get back into it," he said.

"(I'm feeling) nice and healthy".

The 30-year-old was discharged from hospital last Tuesday.

A police investigation into Steven's stabbing is ongoing, with the former St Kilda star speaking to police about the incident for the first time last Friday.

Steven and his ex-partner have been interviewed, with the investigation expected to be finalised in coming days.

Detectives are still working to establish an exact timeline but believe he was stabbed in the Brighton area last Saturday night.

It is unclear whether Steven will be fit to play in the Cats' first game back after the COVID-10 shutdown, with that match to be against Hawthorn on June 12.

Geelong captain Joel Selwood was among the players to reach out to Steven following the incident but said he doesn't need to know the circumstances that led to the shocking incident.