Jackie O exposes Stefanovic’s crying trick

Jackie O has exposed Karl Stefanovic's sneaky interview "trick" and admitted she felt "foolish" after falling for it.

Jackie O was interviewed by Stefanovic for an upcoming 60 Minutes story about her longtime radio co-host, Kyle Sandilands.

This morning the KIIS FM duo discussed their sit-down interviews with the Channel 9 star, with Jackie saying the one thing she didn't want to do was cry on camera.

"I knew the one thing that would make me cry is if he brought up (her daughter) Kitty," Jackie O said on air. "I just thought, 'OK, prepare yourself, because the minute her name gets mentioned you're going to get teary.'

"He asked me about her … He said, 'you've got such a beautiful child,' and it looked like Karl was crying. His eyes were welling up."

Jackie said that she burst into tears when she saw Stefanovic getting emotional.

"When you see someone else's eyes well up with tears and they're talking about something really deeply personal to you, that was it, all I had to do was look into his weeping eyes and I started crying," she said.

But as soon as the interview ended, Jackie started to suspect that Stefanovic was faking his tears in order to make her cry.

"I thought, 'Oh, I think he did that deliberately actually. That might be his trick, which is a great trick. Oh my god, I feel so foolish now.'

Jackie continued: "I'm thinking, 'why would Karl have tears in his eyes over my daughter that he only met five minutes ago?'"

Kyle said that Stefanovic tried to pull the same stunt with him during his interview.

"This is what he does," Kyle said on air today. "He tried to do that to me too.

"He goes, 'So, it must have been tough finding yourself homeless at 16,' and his eyes started welling up. And I thought, 'This bastard can cry on demand!'"

Kyle Sandilands being interviewed by Karl Stefanovic at Radio Alive 2019. Picture: Supplied

Kyle said his sit down chat with Stefanovic went for hours and added: "I knew he was just trying to make me cry. So many hours and hours of questioning and I said, 'just tell me the question you really want to ask for god's sake?'"

The interview is expected to air in the coming weeks on 60 Minutes.

Stefanovic is currently on leave from Channel 9 after the birth of his daughter Harper May with his wife Jasmine Yarbrough.

The pair have posted several adorable photos of their newborn on social media since they welcomed her into the world on Friday.

