Jacko wins a second monthly award for his boxing

Rose City Boxing Club member Jacko McMahon has won a second monthly sports star award through the Warwick Credit Union and Daily News.

JACKO McMahon won a state boxing title last year as he continued to work hard in quest of a boxing dream.

For the second time, the Rose City Boxing Club member has won a Daily News/Warwick Credit Union Junior Sports Star of the Month award.

He won a state title in November last year in the 75kg division, when in the words of trainer Damien Lawler, "he totally dominated his opponent with some strong overhand left hooks”.

The state title win was the second in two years for McMahon.

This year, he will compete at State level in the youth division after going up from juniors.

In 2016, he won his third successive Wide Bay boxing title in the championships at Bundaberg. He beat a four-times Australian champion to win the 70kg title.

Few boxers in the country are as dedicated to a sport or work as hard as the boxer from the Rose City Boxing Club in Warwick. He now fits in training with a full-time apprenticeship.

He is one of 11 monthly junior sports stars to be honoured on May 2 at the awards night at Hawker Rd Function Centre.