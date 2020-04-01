Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

by Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 5:36 AM

 

Exporting face masks or hand sanitiser will be punished with up to five years in jail, as will price-gouging of these and other "essential goods".

The moves come as a Chinese-backed company that recently sent 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves from Sydney to Shanghai claims it is now amassing supplies that it will donate to Australian doctors and nurses.

To ensure there is no repeat of the Chinese takeaway, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has moved to ban exports of gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as masks or hand sanitiser.

Customs can now seize the goods which will be added to the national medical stockpile if they are not defective.

In a second regulation change, Health Minister Greg Hunt has attacked price gouging of the same critical items - defined as trying to charge more than 20 per cent over what was originally paid for the goods.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid019 crime editors picks jail profiteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: 11kg of cannabis seized in police raid

        premium_icon WATCH: 11kg of cannabis seized in police raid

        News A considerable amount of drugs found after search warrant executed

        Saleyards’ plan to survive strict crackdown

        premium_icon Saleyards’ plan to survive strict crackdown

        News JUST one person failing to comply could send the local industry into a tailspin.

        'A lot will suffer': Counsellor worried about virus package

        premium_icon 'A lot will suffer': Counsellor worried about virus package

        News “We were mentally exhausted before this started..."

        Endeavour restricts services to combat coronavirus

        premium_icon Endeavour restricts services to combat coronavirus

        News DESPITE the end of community access services, Endeavour Warwick are keeping things...