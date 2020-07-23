Jake reveals what happened with Megan after Paradise

Jake Ellis says he is working through his relationship with Megan Marx after leaving Bachelor in Paradise to rekindle their romance.

The Gold Coast couple fell in love on the Channel 10 reality show in late 2017 but after a tumultuous relationship they called it quits last year, leading to Ellis' decision to return to the show in a bid to meet someone new.

Jake Ellis left the rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied/ Channel 10

But he decided to walk out of the rose ceremony on Wednesday night's episode after realising he was still in love with Marx.

"As soon as I got back I did reach out to Megan and told her the epiphany I had. We've been working towards being strong together again," Ellis told Confidential.

"It's still a wait and see at the moment, but I'm very happy with where we are."

"I think we just want to do things our way. We are still working through stuff; we don't want to rush it and for it to not work again because that would break my heart and I don't want to go through that again."

Ellis wanted to rekindle his romance with Megan Marx, pictured together in February, 2019. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ellis said having to keep their romance under wraps since filming late last year had been helpful for their relationship.

"I think it made it better for us," he said. "When we did come together we fell in love at a difficult time with my mum (being sick) and losing her and the spotlight … it added a difficult dynamic and a lot of pressure."

Ellis said he tried to put himself out there by going on a date with Helena Sauzier, but being in Fiji, where he fell in love with Marx, brought back his old feelings.

"Towards the cocktail party, looking around I realised I didn't want a rose from anyone," he said. "I'm very confident in why I went on there and what I was hoping to achieve, it's my love and my relationship and no one else's.

"Although I didn't fid love this time around I found what was most important to me."

He said he didn't agree with people giving out friendship roses to stay on the island longer.

"It's not Survivor. There are people who are genuine and there are other people sticking around for a free holiday and to get airtime, in my opinion," he said.

