Jam-packed Jumpers and Jazz weekend planned

WHAT'S ON: Free time will be hard to come by this weekend with a full program planned for Jumpers and Jazz.

SET the alarm clock for the crack of dawn for the next few days because every extra second will be needed to make the most of Jumpers and Jazz events.

Workshops, exhibitions, tours and more will be taking place around town from today, so get the calendar out and start planning where to be and when.

Today

Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop

WHAT: Store full of crafty goodies and a spinning workshop

WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Tomorrow

Extreme Knitting Workshop

WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn

WHEN: 9am-12pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $40 plus materials

BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434

Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop

WHAT: Needle tatting demonstration and a store of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, needle tatting demonstration 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Art@st.mark's

WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe

WHEN: 9.30am-4pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: Free

Woodturning Demonstration

WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will demonstrate the process of crafting a piece of wood into something special. An exhibition will also be on display.

WHEN: 2pm-4pm

WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St

COST: $2 at the door

Meet the artist at art@st.mark's

WHAT: Official opening and opportunity to meet the people behind the masterpieces. Finger food and drinks will be served with live jazz from Warwick trio White Alley Kat.

WHEN: 5pm-7pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: $10 at the door

5 courses @ Bluebird

WHAT: A five-course sharing menu created to match the theme of 'meander' and live music. Wines can be matched for extra charge.

WHEN: 6pm-late

WHERE: Bluebird Kitchen & Bar

COST: $55 per person

BOOK: Reservations are required with payments received on the night. Call Bluebird on 46615795

Jumpers and Jazzz in July Winter Dinner and Concert

WHAT: A celebration of the festival featuring produce and wine at the Warwick Town Hall. Girl Friday and Dezzie D and the Stingrayz will be performing, with a drink and canapes available with every ticket.

WHEN: 6pm-midnight

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: $95 per person

BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au

Jumpers and Jazz in July Concert

WHAT: Nab a seat on the Town Hall balcony or make a move to the dance floor, a drink and canapes will be available with every ticket.

WHEN: 7.45pm-midnight

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au

Wish You Were Here Jazz Dinner

WHAT: Two-course dinner with jazz from Black Velvet Quartet.

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St

COST: $60 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential, call 0409054939

Live Jazz

WHAT: Freud Squad will be performing tunes live.

WHEN: 8pm-midnight

WHERE: Main bar, Warwick RSL Memorial Club

COST: Free

Saturday

Knitted Socks Workshop

WHAT: Two-part workshop with Derrin Berry where attendees will learn how to knit socks over two days.

WHEN: 9am-noon

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $80 plus materials

BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434

Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop

WHAT: Felted necklace workshop and a store full of crafty goodies.

WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted necklace workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Jazz @ the Gallery

WHAT: Recline on an outdoor lounge to listen to jazz and wander through artisan market stalls. The winner of the tree jumper competition will also be announced.

WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: FREE

Art@st.mark's

WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe

WHEN: 9.30am-5pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: Free

Artist Talk

WHAT: Yarnbombing coordinator Loretta Grayson shares insights on the process of creating the Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing creations.

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

Steam Train Trip

WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon.

WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm

WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot

COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free

BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station.

Woodturning demonstration

WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St

COST: $2 at the door

Leather and Lace Art and Craft Show

WHAT: A showcase of local artists at the historic Mt Colliery QCWA Hall

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Mt Colliery CWA Hall, Bakers Rd, just off the Cedar Route near Killarney

COST: Gold coin donation upon entry

Extreme Knitting Workshop

WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn

WHEN: 1pm-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $40 plus materials

BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434

Guided Tree Jumper Tour

WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers.

WHEN: 2pm-3pm

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Gold coin donation

Goomburra Town Hall High Tea

WHAT: A jazz band will play tunes while guests are served sandwiches, scones, cakes and other sweet treats.

WHEN: 2pm-4pm

WHERE: Goomburra Town Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd, Goomburra

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased by calling 46666050

Killarney Bonfire Night

WHAT: An evening of entertainment with fire drums, fireworks, a bonfire, food stalls and music.

WHEN: 4pm-9.30pm

WHERE: Killarney Rec Club, Willow St, Killarney

COST: Adults $10, family $20 and children under 16 are free

BOOK: Tickets are available at the gate

Creole-inspired Banquet

WHAT: Enjoy a hearty meal while listening to jazz from Freud Squad.

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St

COST: $69 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46611110

Christmas in July

WHAT: Three-course dinner at a country manor house with a 4hr beverage package, secret Santa and Christmas trivia.

WHEN: 6pm-10.30pm

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St

COST: Adults $76.50, children aged 2-5 $28, children aged 6-11 $42, children aged 12-17 $58

BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46619777

Rupert's Supper Club

WHAT: Three-course dinner served throughout an evening inspired by supper clubs and jazz greats with a show by Body and Soul.

WHEN: 6pm-late

WHERE: Rupert's Bar and Grill, 91 Wood St

COST: $75 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made through the reception.

5 courses @ Bluebird

WHAT: A five-course sharing menu created to match the theme of 'meander' and live music. Wines can be matched for extra charge.

WHEN: 6pm-late

WHERE: Bluebird Kitchen & Bar

COST: $55 per person

BOOK: Reservations are required with payments received on the night. Call Bluebird on 46615795

The Joint is Jumpin' Jazz Dinner

WHAT: Two-course dinner and a show by Black Velvet Quartet with Muso Jam.

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St

COST: $60 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 0409054939

Sunday

Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast

WHAT: Entertaining poet and storyteller Marco Gliori will give a comical look at the community while enjoying a buffet breakfast. Music will also be played by Phil Vellacott.

WHEN: 7.30am-10.30am

WHERE: Warwick RSL Auditorium, corner of King St and Albion St

COST: $35 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 46611229

Pop-up Craft Shop

WHAT: Watch crafty hands at work, browse some stalls and watch demonstrations of glass bead making, a knitting machine and more.

WHEN: 9am-2pm

WHERE: Allora RSL Hall, 22 Warwick St, Allora

COST: Free

Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop

WHAT: Felted flower workshop and a store full of crafty goodies.

WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted flower workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Jazz on the Mountain

WHAT: Local music will be played on the coachhouse verandah with a brunch menu available.

WHEN: 9.30am-1pm

WHERE: Bestbrook Mountain Resort, 9790 Cunningham Hwy, Maryvale

COST: Brunch at menu prices

RACQ Grand Automobile Display

WHAT: Check out a car display while listening to jazz played by favourites and Queensland Music Festival performers.

WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: Palmerin St

COST: Free

Art@st.mark's

WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe

WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: Free

Artist Talk and Exhibition Tour

WHAT: Margaret Barnett will spend an hour describing her exhibition Morning Glory.

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

Steam Train Trip

WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon.

WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm

WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot

COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free

BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station.

Woodturning demonstration

WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special.

WHEN: 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St

COST: $2 at the door

Morning Tea and Tour

WHAT: Take a tour around Abby of the Roses guided by the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the building and Warwick. A morning tea of scones, jam and cream will also be served.

WHEN: 10.30am-noon

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $16 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777

Guided History Tour

WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the Abbey of the Roses and Warwick.

WHEN: Noon

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $10 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777

Queensland Music Festival Community Music Workshop

WHAT: Community choirs, bands and ensembles can learn how to explore sound, make music, improvise and more. Everyone is encouraged to bring an instrument or their voice.

WHEN: 1.30pm-2.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free

BOOK: Reservations are not necessary.

Pot Pie and Apple Pie

WHAT: Listen to jazz from the Blue Violets while enjoying a hearty meal.

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St

COST: $49 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling the cafe on 46611110

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.