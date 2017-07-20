Jam-packed Jumpers and Jazz weekend planned

SET the alarm clock for the crack of dawn for the next few days because every extra second will be needed to make the most of Jumpers and Jazz events.
Workshops, exhibitions, tours and more will be taking place around town from today, so get the calendar out and start planning where to be and when.
Today
Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop
WHAT: Store full of crafty goodies and a spinning workshop
WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Tree Jumper Exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Tomorrow
Extreme Knitting Workshop
WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn
WHEN: 9am-12pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $40 plus materials
BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434
Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop
WHAT: Needle tatting demonstration and a store of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, needle tatting demonstration 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Art@st.mark's
WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe
WHEN: 9.30am-4pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: Free
Woodturning Demonstration
WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will demonstrate the process of crafting a piece of wood into something special. An exhibition will also be on display.
WHEN: 2pm-4pm
WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St
COST: $2 at the door
Meet the artist at art@st.mark's
WHAT: Official opening and opportunity to meet the people behind the masterpieces. Finger food and drinks will be served with live jazz from Warwick trio White Alley Kat.
WHEN: 5pm-7pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: $10 at the door
5 courses @ Bluebird
WHAT: A five-course sharing menu created to match the theme of 'meander' and live music. Wines can be matched for extra charge.
WHEN: 6pm-late
WHERE: Bluebird Kitchen & Bar
COST: $55 per person
BOOK: Reservations are required with payments received on the night. Call Bluebird on 46615795
Jumpers and Jazzz in July Winter Dinner and Concert
WHAT: A celebration of the festival featuring produce and wine at the Warwick Town Hall. Girl Friday and Dezzie D and the Stingrayz will be performing, with a drink and canapes available with every ticket.
WHEN: 6pm-midnight
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: $95 per person
BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au
Jumpers and Jazz in July Concert
WHAT: Nab a seat on the Town Hall balcony or make a move to the dance floor, a drink and canapes will be available with every ticket.
WHEN: 7.45pm-midnight
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: $25 per person
BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au
Wish You Were Here Jazz Dinner
WHAT: Two-course dinner with jazz from Black Velvet Quartet.
WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St
COST: $60 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential, call 0409054939
Live Jazz
WHAT: Freud Squad will be performing tunes live.
WHEN: 8pm-midnight
WHERE: Main bar, Warwick RSL Memorial Club
COST: Free
Saturday
Knitted Socks Workshop
WHAT: Two-part workshop with Derrin Berry where attendees will learn how to knit socks over two days.
WHEN: 9am-noon
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $80 plus materials
BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434
Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop
WHAT: Felted necklace workshop and a store full of crafty goodies.
WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted necklace workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Jazz @ the Gallery
WHAT: Recline on an outdoor lounge to listen to jazz and wander through artisan market stalls. The winner of the tree jumper competition will also be announced.
WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: FREE
Art@st.mark's
WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe
WHEN: 9.30am-5pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: Free
Artist Talk
WHAT: Yarnbombing coordinator Loretta Grayson shares insights on the process of creating the Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing creations.
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
Steam Train Trip
WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon.
WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm
WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot
COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free
BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station.
Woodturning demonstration
WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St
COST: $2 at the door
Leather and Lace Art and Craft Show
WHAT: A showcase of local artists at the historic Mt Colliery QCWA Hall
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Mt Colliery CWA Hall, Bakers Rd, just off the Cedar Route near Killarney
COST: Gold coin donation upon entry
Extreme Knitting Workshop
WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn
WHEN: 1pm-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $40 plus materials
BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434
Guided Tree Jumper Tour
WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers.
WHEN: 2pm-3pm
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Gold coin donation
Goomburra Town Hall High Tea
WHAT: A jazz band will play tunes while guests are served sandwiches, scones, cakes and other sweet treats.
WHEN: 2pm-4pm
WHERE: Goomburra Town Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd, Goomburra
COST: $25 per person
BOOK: Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased by calling 46666050
Killarney Bonfire Night
WHAT: An evening of entertainment with fire drums, fireworks, a bonfire, food stalls and music.
WHEN: 4pm-9.30pm
WHERE: Killarney Rec Club, Willow St, Killarney
COST: Adults $10, family $20 and children under 16 are free
BOOK: Tickets are available at the gate
Creole-inspired Banquet
WHAT: Enjoy a hearty meal while listening to jazz from Freud Squad.
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St
COST: $69 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46611110
Christmas in July
WHAT: Three-course dinner at a country manor house with a 4hr beverage package, secret Santa and Christmas trivia.
WHEN: 6pm-10.30pm
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St
COST: Adults $76.50, children aged 2-5 $28, children aged 6-11 $42, children aged 12-17 $58
BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46619777
Rupert's Supper Club
WHAT: Three-course dinner served throughout an evening inspired by supper clubs and jazz greats with a show by Body and Soul.
WHEN: 6pm-late
WHERE: Rupert's Bar and Grill, 91 Wood St
COST: $75 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made through the reception.
5 courses @ Bluebird
WHAT: A five-course sharing menu created to match the theme of 'meander' and live music. Wines can be matched for extra charge.
WHEN: 6pm-late
WHERE: Bluebird Kitchen & Bar
COST: $55 per person
BOOK: Reservations are required with payments received on the night. Call Bluebird on 46615795
The Joint is Jumpin' Jazz Dinner
WHAT: Two-course dinner and a show by Black Velvet Quartet with Muso Jam.
WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St
COST: $60 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 0409054939
Sunday
Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast
WHAT: Entertaining poet and storyteller Marco Gliori will give a comical look at the community while enjoying a buffet breakfast. Music will also be played by Phil Vellacott.
WHEN: 7.30am-10.30am
WHERE: Warwick RSL Auditorium, corner of King St and Albion St
COST: $35 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 46611229
Pop-up Craft Shop
WHAT: Watch crafty hands at work, browse some stalls and watch demonstrations of glass bead making, a knitting machine and more.
WHEN: 9am-2pm
WHERE: Allora RSL Hall, 22 Warwick St, Allora
COST: Free
Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop
WHAT: Felted flower workshop and a store full of crafty goodies.
WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted flower workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Jazz on the Mountain
WHAT: Local music will be played on the coachhouse verandah with a brunch menu available.
WHEN: 9.30am-1pm
WHERE: Bestbrook Mountain Resort, 9790 Cunningham Hwy, Maryvale
COST: Brunch at menu prices
RACQ Grand Automobile Display
WHAT: Check out a car display while listening to jazz played by favourites and Queensland Music Festival performers.
WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm
WHERE: Palmerin St
COST: Free
Art@st.mark's
WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe
WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: Free
Artist Talk and Exhibition Tour
WHAT: Margaret Barnett will spend an hour describing her exhibition Morning Glory.
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
Steam Train Trip
WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon.
WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm
WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot
COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free
BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station.
Woodturning demonstration
WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special.
WHEN: 10am-noon
WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St
COST: $2 at the door
Morning Tea and Tour
WHAT: Take a tour around Abby of the Roses guided by the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the building and Warwick. A morning tea of scones, jam and cream will also be served.
WHEN: 10.30am-noon
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick
COST: $16 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777
Guided History Tour
WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the Abbey of the Roses and Warwick.
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick
COST: $10 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777
Queensland Music Festival Community Music Workshop
WHAT: Community choirs, bands and ensembles can learn how to explore sound, make music, improvise and more. Everyone is encouraged to bring an instrument or their voice.
WHEN: 1.30pm-2.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall
COST: Free
BOOK: Reservations are not necessary.
Pot Pie and Apple Pie
WHAT: Listen to jazz from the Blue Violets while enjoying a hearty meal.
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St
COST: $49 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling the cafe on 46611110
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.