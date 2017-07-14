Jamming the blues away

SCREAM AND SHOUT: Janelle Makings and Michelle Fajdiga of the Blue Violets are looking forward to bringing their talents to Jumpers and Jazz for another year.

A CHANCE nail appointment is responsible for the formation of one of the most colourful duos performing at Jumpers and Jazz.

The Blue Violets have been regulars at the annual festival; however Warwick could have missed out on their musical styling.

Michelle Fajdiga is one-half of the group with Janelle Makings, and she said how Blue Violets formed was pure luck.

"Janelle came to the salon for a nail appointment,” Mrs Fajdiga said.

"We were chatting when Janelle said she sang and played the keyboard, whilst I sang and played the drums.

"From there we had a jam, and just clicked.”

The duo will perform five gigs throughout the festival, and Mrs Fajdiga says they love bringing their unique style to the people of Warwick.

"We love entertaining people,” she said.

"Janelle and I are best mates, and it gives us quality time together to do what we love.

"We get to dress up in rockabilly as well, which is always fun.”

Mrs Fajdiga said the duo's combination of jazz, blues and rockabilly would provide a great experience for audiences.

"Our shows aim to bring happiness and fun,” she said.

"There's a bit of cheekiness in some of our songs as well.

"We do work really hard during the shows.

"We'll only have a small break per hour, as we want to give fans value for their money.”

The Jumpers and Jazz festival has grown close to the hearts of the pair, and Mrs Fajdiga says they've had some amazing experiences.

"We absolutely love performing at Jumpers and Jazz,” she said.

"The streets look amazing, and give the town a warm, homey vibe.

"It's always encouraging to hear people say that they can see how much fun we're having up on stage.”

Blue Violets kick off their Jumpers and Jazz festivities at Belle Vue Cafe on Sunday, July 23.