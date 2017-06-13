16°
Jumpers and Jazz takes care of business

13th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
HELPING HANDS: Jumpers and Jazz volunteers Fran and Sue Marshman. Izelle Barnard

AS THE mercury continues to trickle down and the clothing layers pile up, Jumpers and Jazz inches closer to its grand arrival.

The annual offering of jazz, brightly dressed trees, yarn bombing, art and fine food has become a magnet for visitors in the region and further afield.

Organisers say Rose City businesses have responded positively to provide "first-class hospitality" at jazz venues and customer service through the retail sector, all while sponsoring the iconic event.

Sponsorship has become a key feature of the festival's success and organisers are urging more local businesses to step up.

Kathy Payne from Southern Downs Wellbeing Support Service said she loved being able to contribute to the festival.

"Connectiveness, creativity, fun and pleasure, plus the economic benefit for many of our small businesses are some of the reasons," Mrs Payne said.

"My service is all about encouraging happier, healthier and more enjoyable lifestyles.

"Jumpers and Jazz provides a wonderful opportunity for all ages to engage in a very positive community event."

Style Shoes owner Melanie McLellan said Jumpers and Jazz was "invaluable" to the town.

"People keep coming back year after year, she said.

"There is a real buzz about the town and the feeling among the visitors and locals is so positive.

"I'm proud to be able to support such a wonderful community event that brings so much to our town."

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said the festival provided the chance to share the wonder of Warwick with a wider audience.

"We sponsor because the centre values the hard work and efforts of the many who successfully put the event together each year," she said.

"This in turn provides a strong event calendar with flow-on effects for retail and business in the town."

For more information visit www.jumpersandjazz.com or find them on Facebook.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  business jumpers and jazz festival karina devine rose city shoppingworld warwick winter

