Jazzing up the wardrobe

STYLISH: Fashion students have created a line of winter accessories inspired by Jumpers and Jazz.

FASHION students from Warwick State High School will officially unveil a line of winter accessories inspired by Jumpers and Jazz in July today.

A display of the year 11 and 12 students' work was placed at Rose City Shoppingworld on Friday where it will remain until the conclusion of the festival on Sunday.

A VIP lunch and informal opening will be held at Rose City Shoppingworld at 12.30pm today.

Votes will also be gathered for a small competition to help congratulate the students on their achievements.