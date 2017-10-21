18°
News

Jeff Horn helping raise money for Warwick bashing victim

SUPPORT: Jeff Horn is helping raise money for teenage victim of 'cowardly' assault.
SUPPORT: Jeff Horn is helping raise money for teenage victim of 'cowardly' assault. Contributed
by Elyse Wurm

CHAMPION boxer Jeff Horn has stepped up to support the 15-year-old Warwick teenager who was brutally assaulted two weeks ago.

While in Warwick yesterday the boxer condemned the violence, which left the teenager in need of brain surgery after she was kicked and punched repeatedly in the head.

Mr Horn said disagrees with violence that occurs outside the boxing ring.

"It's horrible that type of thing happens,” he said.

The Warwick teenager was given just a 1% chance of survival after the attack, which occurred about 2am when she was walking home from a party with a friend.

A family friend yesterday told the Daily News she was taken out of an induced coma last Friday and was still anxious and confused, but making a good recovery.

Topics:  cowardly assault fundraising jeff horn warwick crime

Warwick Daily News
John stands as a legend in the world of campdraft

John stands as a legend in the world of campdraft

Look back on John Stanton's illustrious career as he prepares to pull on the boots again for the Warwick Gold Cup

Regency Park clubhouse ready for Christmas

HAPPY HOUR: Overjoyed residents and staff at the opening of the new Regency Park clubhouse.

The 633sqm facility boasts a huge activity area, a lounge and bar

Jeff Horn comes to Warwick

Jake Wyllie and Jeff Horn at the Mayoral Leadership Lunch at Warwick Town Hall.

Champ tells of school bullying leading to start of boxing fairytale.

Our libraries among the very best

Mayor Tracy Dobie points out the Southern Downs have some of the best libraries in the state.

Libraries on the Downs were named among the best in the state

Local Partners