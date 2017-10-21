Jeff Horn helping raise money for Warwick bashing victim

SUPPORT: Jeff Horn is helping raise money for teenage victim of 'cowardly' assault.

CHAMPION boxer Jeff Horn has stepped up to support the 15-year-old Warwick teenager who was brutally assaulted two weeks ago.

While in Warwick yesterday the boxer condemned the violence, which left the teenager in need of brain surgery after she was kicked and punched repeatedly in the head.

Mr Horn said disagrees with violence that occurs outside the boxing ring.

"It's horrible that type of thing happens,” he said.

The Warwick teenager was given just a 1% chance of survival after the attack, which occurred about 2am when she was walking home from a party with a friend.

A family friend yesterday told the Daily News she was taken out of an induced coma last Friday and was still anxious and confused, but making a good recovery.