QLD_CM_LIFESTYLE_LOGIES_24MAY18
Jess Marais surfaces after hospital dash

by Nick Bond
6th May 2020 5:44 AM

Australian actress Jessica Marais has been spotted on social media for the first time after her dramatic hospital visit on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Marais' eastern suburbs home around midday on Saturday following reports the 35-year-old actor was in poor health.

She was then put in a gurney and rushed to hospital in a "clearly distressed" state, according to one witness.

"It was really hard to watch as she was in a really bad way," the witness told The Daily Telegraph.

"They helped her down the stairs before putting her on the gurney in the ambulance … It was a hectic scene."

48 hours later, and Marais appeared to be back home and on the mend, making a surprise appearance in an Instagram post by her former Packed to the Rafters castmate and friend Hugh Sheridan.

Jess Marais (left) and Hugh Sheridan.

Alongside a couple of candid photos of the pair cuddling up and using Instagram filters, Sheridan revealed he'd spent the latter part of Monday having "meditation and a hug with my earth angel Jessie".

Earlier in the day, Sheridan had caught up with another Aussie actress, Rebel Wilson, for a fitness session on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. The actor described Wilson and Marais as "two of my best friends … Two very strong, talented and brave Australian women".

Sheridan (right) with his “earth angel” Marais.

Sheridan and Marais were set to reunite for the Packed to the Rafters reboot - titled Back to the Rafters - this year, reprising their roles in the Logie-winning family drama that finished its first run in 2013. But Marais abruptly quit the new production in February citing "personal reasons".

"Jessica Marais has decided to step away from the new series Back to the Rafters for personal reasons," a statement from her management read.

Another candid close-up as the old friends play with Insta filters.

"She thanks everyone involved on the show for their ongoing support and love, especially her 'Rafter's family', and sends them her very best wishes for the production."

It comes after the actress quit her starring role on Channel 9 series Bad Mothers at the last minute amid concerns for her health in 2018.

Health issues also saw Marais pull out of attending the Logies in July 2018 even though she was nominated for the Gold Logie. A month earlier, she was admitted to The Sydney Clinic at Bronte, a clinic specialising in treating issues such as depression, mood disorders and addictions.

Marais first spoke publicly about her mental health issues in a 2014 interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, revealing bipolar episodes have been a part of her life since she was 12.

Marais’ last acting role was in 2017 TV series The Wrong Girl.

"There's a history of bipolar in my family and I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar. I've had cognitive therapy training, so I choose not to be medicated," she said at the time.

"There's probably one day a month when I am an absolute mess."

