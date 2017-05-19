Jilted ex? Watch your vehicle

SLASHED tyres, keyed cars and broken windows are on the rise, with RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith saying insurance claims for such damage had risen by 10% in the past year.

"It's a big concern to motorists that we've seen these types of claims jump from 690 in 2015, to more than 780 last year,” Ms Smith said. "There has also been a significant number of claims for footprints and dents on car roofs and bonnets, but also some quite unusual claims like sugar being put into fuel pumps and even cars being painted a new colour.

"Unfortunately the perpetrators are often not found, although we've heard of a few cases of revenge attacks by scorned ex-lovers.”

Ms Smith warned owners that many of these incidents had occurred at home.

"Often this damage occurs while the car is parked in the driveway, on the street in front of homes and even in garages,” she said. "You can reduce your risk by parking in a well-lit carport or secure garage.”