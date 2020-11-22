JOB LIST: Best Warwick jobs for school leavers

JOBS FOR GRABS: Factory worker in a hard hat is using a laptop computer with an engineering software.

FOR those who graduated this week, heading into the real work and scoring a job is the next obstacle to overcome.

But whether you want an apprenticeship or casual work before heading off to uni, Warwick Daily News has you covered with this range of positions perfect for those with little experience:

SEASONAL WORKERS

Farm workers for various fresh produce lines are required for the summer harvest.

There is work available for pickers, packers and all sorts of farm jobs through the Granite Belt Growers Harvest Army.

New Federal incentives also mean school leavers can earn accelerated AusStudy and AbStudy pathways by working.

To apply, head https://granitebeltgrowers.com.au/jobs/

FAST FOOD STAFF

GnD’s Fish, Chips & Burgers is looking for a casual staff member to join their team.

The role will mainly involve customer service and cleaning.

Shifts will vary and the position will be 15+ hours per week.

No experience needed as training will be given.

To apply, pop in store at 2/38 Palmerin St.

BAR TENDER

Hotel Stanthorpe, better known as Top Pub, is looking for a new enthusiastic team member.

Duties include bar tending, stocking and cleaning.

Applicants must be cheerful and happy.

To apply, contact 46813520 or hotelstanthorpe@gmail.com

KMART HUB STAFF

The new Warwick and Stanthorpe Kmart Hub stores are looking for staff as they prepare for their new year opening.

The “expressions of interest” are for varying positions from stock control to customer service.

To apply for the positions, head to https://quiz.weirdlyhub.com/talent/target/

GLENGALLAN PORK SUMMER ROLES

RPC Glengallan, an established piggery between Warwick and Allora, is looking for dynamic people to help in all areas of pork production.

Traineeships and full time positions will be available come early December.

Although a background in pork production is an advantage all training will be provided.

To apply, email your resume to glengallan@bigpond.com before 9am on November 27.

CLEANER

McEvoy Industries is looking for an independent worker to join their Warwick team.

Duties would include all facets of cleaning residential properties.

Applicants must have a car licence, pride in their work and be physically capable.

Hours can be varied to suit prospective employees’ lifestyle or other job commitments.

To apply, head here.

JUNIOR CARPENTRY APPRENTICESHIP

School leavers looking to get straight in the workforce will find few options more suited than this.

DGT Employment and Training has been in business for over 30 years providing tailored employment and is now looking for a First Year Junior Apprentice Carpenter.

Tasks would include using carpentry tools and equipment, carrying out general demolition of minor building structures, erecting roof trusses and more.

Applicants must have a OH&S White Card and a car licence.

To apply, head here.

BOILER MAKER/WELDER APPRENTICESHIP

Another Southern Downs apprenticeship up for grabs is this rare opportunity from Thompson Longhorn.

The Goomburra business is a leader in the livestock design, manufacturer and handling industry.

Duties would be welding/fabricating a variety of products including crushes, yards, permanent modular units, calf & weaner equipment in a fast-paced environment.

Current drivers licence is essential.

To apply, head here.

PLUMBER & DRAINER APPRENTICESHIP

This is an exciting opportunity to get into the industry, just north of Warwick.

Toowoomba Regional Council is looking for an apprentice plumber who can assist in a range of plumbing and labouring works of a municipal nature in Greenmount.

Applicants need to be comfortable working at heights and in confined spaces.

To apply, head here.

WAREHOUSE TEAM MEMBER

BIG W Warwick is looking for casual staff to join the distribution centre.

The role requires applicants to work shifts from 4am — 6pm, Monday to Friday with occasional Saturday work.

Flexibility during the Christmas period is also a must.

Responsibilities would include picking order in a timely manner, assembling and packaging,

operating industrial equipment and more.

To apply, head here.