JOB LIST: Southern Downs jobs going this week

WARWICK JOBS: What positions are available in the Southern Downs this week?

DESPITE coronavirus closures, the Southern Downs region still has several jobs up for grabs.

From support worker to truck driver, here are the some businesses looking for you:

Part-time cleaner

ISS is looking to employ someone on a Permanent part-time basis for a once a fortnight shift.

Duties include cleaning of all public areas, bathrooms, kitchens and common rooms and stocking supplies as necessary.

Those applying should have experience in domestic, commercial or industrial cleaning and a National Police clearance.

For more information, click here or head to www.au.issworld.com/our-people/Careers

Production assistant / Machinery operator

Integria is looking to hire new staff for their production team in the Tableting area.

This is a full-time role, working 38 hours per week, in a fast-paced work environment.

Strong applicants have a mechanical aptitude with previous experience within a manufacturing environment.

For more information, click here or contact the Human Resources team at careers@integria.com.

Disability support worker

Blue Care is currently searching for a Disability Support Worker to work with those supported by the NDIS within the Warwick community.

Duties may include: day to day household and/or personal tasks (such as bathing/toileting) which could include overnight stays, or supporting them with visiting medical appointments.

Applicants should have a certificate III in Disability Support, current First Aid Certificate and CPR Certificate or willing to obtain, smart phone knowledge, Queensland driver’s license and roadworthy registered vehicle and NDIS Worker Orientation module and certificate of completion.

For more information, click here or contact Marinna Klemm on 0418 334 984.

Truck Driver

Warwick Bobcat hire is looking for a Tipper driver.

Successful applicants must have HC License and have tipper experience for the casual position.

Apply for an immediate state.

For more information, call 0417 008 195.

Poultry manager

South Toolburra Farms is looking for someone to help with their poultry business.

Applicants would ideally have experience of poultry, good computer skills and a sound knowledge of OH&S/WHS.

For more information, click here.

Excavator operator

Yangan Sandstone quarry is looking for excavator operator for their family run business.

On-site training can be provided but experience preferred.

Applicants should be reliable with good work ethic.

Apply for an immediate start.

Click here for more information or send your resume to rosehillsandstone2012@gmail.com.

NOTE: At the time of publishing, all details were up-to-date.