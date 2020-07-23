Jobkeeper changes: What Warwick workers need to know

MIXED RECEPTION: Prime Minister Scott Morrison just before announce changes to the JobKeeper and JobSeeker programs. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

WARWICK business have backed the Federal Government’s extension of JobKeeper but say more help is needed to prevent “disaster”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a revision of the coronavirus stimulus package on Tuesday.

The program, was expected to finish on September 27, but will now continue through to March 28.

Bestbrook Mountain Farmstay owner Ray Vincent said the update allowed operators to keep doors open.

Mr Vincent has five staff members on the payment, after all 15 of his employees were stood in April.

“In my personal opinion, it means I can stay afloat, ”he said.

“It’s cruel out there at the moment for small business and Easter was the cruellest thing to happen to me in 18 years.

“I don’t think staff mind receiving $750 as long as it’s getting something to keep us on our feet.”

The payment rate will face changes, including a reduction from $1500 per eligible employee every fortnight to $1200 each fortnight from September 28.

It will be further slashed to $1000 from January 4 until the end of the program.

Those who work fewer than 20 hours per week will also receive a reduced rate of $750 per fortnight until January 3, and $650 per fortnight until March 28.

The current Australian poverty line, as defined by The Smith Family, is $852.60 per fortnight.

Warwick charities previously said JobKeeper had helped kerb an increase in families seeking assistance.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: Ray Vincent hopes a welcome influx in tourists can help compensate for ongoing coronavirus losses. Photo Toni Somes

While Mr Vincent did welcome the move, he said there was a growing need for assistance, especially for private enterprises like himself.

“I’d like to share them the love next,” he said.

“We need all the help we can get and the saddest thing is staff have had a helping hand, but they don’t want to give me or my wife anything because we’re private enterprises and not eligible.

“I’m the silly bugger coughing up the money, bending off backwards and I get nothing.

“They’ve offered us the world but leave us without an atlas.”

About 2082 workers in Warwick and more than 900,000 businesses nationwide are currently supported by the program.

The program’s extension is expected to cost the Federal Government $16.6 billion.