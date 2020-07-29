JOBS: 15 vacancies in Warwick right now

TOP 10: There’s plenty of vacancies available in Warwick right now - here’s 10 of the best. Picture: contributed

TOP 10: There’s plenty of vacancies available in Warwick right now - here’s 10 of the best. Picture: contributed

THERE’S jobs aplenty in Warwick this week, with plenty of vacancies with local businesses up for grabs right now.

Check out the list below, and see if any of the positions seem like a good fit for you.

You never know where one application could take you.

1. Funeral assistant

Burstows Funerals in Warwick is currently searching for a funeral assistant to join their team on a casual employment basis.

Key duties will include Setting up for the funeral services, assisting and providing support to funeral directors, providing a transfer service for the deceased, and detailing company vehicles.

No previous industry experience is required, but the successful applicant will have excellent interpersonal and customer service skills, attention to detail, and ability to work under pressure.

For more information or to apply for the role, head to the Burstows employment site.

2. Customer service assistant

EB Games Warwick is on the hunt for a customer service “expert” to join their team as a Christmas casual over the busy holiday period.

Thorough knowledge of the gaming industry will be essential for the role, and a further interest in pop culture will also be highly regarded.

The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service skills, an excellent work ethic, and flexible working availability on weekdays, weekends, and public holidays.

If this sounds like the job for you, take your resume and cover letter to their store in Rose City Shoppingworld by August 3.

3. Cafe/retail all-rounders

Warwick’s Little Gallery Café is looking to hire a casual all-rounder for their cafe and retail areas.

The position will be “hands-on”, with an emphasis on customer service, and availability to work Saturdays is a must.

To apply, email your resume and cover letter to littlegallerycafe@outlook.com or drop them in-store at 90 Palmerin St, Warwick.

4. Family daycare educator

Enhance Family Day Care is currently searching for a motivated and passionate early childhood educator to join or start a Warwick team.

The ideal candidate will have or be working towards a Certificate III, Diploma, or ECT qualification, previous industry experience, a current First Aid and CPR certificate, and current Blue Card.

They should also be a “dynamic and talented” educator who is passionate about making a difference and possesses “outstanding” communication and interpersonal skills.

If this sounds like the position for you, apply via the online job ad or contact Shanna Huges on 0447 127 137 for more information.

5. HR Truck Driver

JJ’s Waste and Recycling in Warwick is searching for a heavy vehicle truck driver to work between their Warwick and Toowoomba depots.

The role will require about 34 hours of work per week, including early starts and some weekend work.

The successful candidate will be an experienced vehicle operator with a current HR licence, experience with machine operation and tight manoeuvring experience, and a good knowledge of Warwick and Stanthorpe areas.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your application via the online job ad.

6. School finance officer

Assumption College in Warwick is currently looking for a school finance officer to join their school community.

The position will operate over two terms, working 22.8 hours per week from October 6 to December 4, and then full-time from January 18, 2021 to 25 June, 2021.

The successful candidate will support the school’s business manager with the financial operations for the college, oversee the debtor and creditor process, and ensure bookkeeping and ledger accounts are reconciled regularly.

Applicants should have relevant tertiary qualifications in business or a minimum three years’ experience in a similar role, along with a Blue Card and effective interpersonal skills.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

Applications close Friday, September 4.

7. NDIS facilitator

The Physiotherapy Centre in Warwick is looking to hire an NDIS facilitator/administration officer on a part- or full-time basis.

The role’s primary duties will include the provision of administration support services to the centre’s team of allied health professional, with an emphasis on patient care and satisfaction.

An ideal candidate will be proactive, organised, and reliabe, with excellent interpersonal and communication skills and confidence in learning the NDIS system and framework.

Previous experience or knowledge of administrative requirements for NDIS/NDIA is not required, but will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the position for you, send your resume and cover letter to recruitment@thephysiocentre.com.au

8. Team leader

Candice Care in Warwick is searching for a team leader to join their not-for-profit organisation in Warwick.

Primary duties will include providing person-centred, quality outcomes for clients, ensuring safe working environments, and leading, delegating, and providing rosters for a number of teams.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum five years’ working in care support services, relevant tertiary qualifications, excellent communication and writing skills, and strong administrative skills.

If this sounds like the position for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the online job ad.

9. Kitchenhand

Scots PGC College in Warwick is looking to hire a kitchenhand for an immediate start on a permanent part-time basis.

The role’s key responsibilities will include supporting the school’s catering team in producing high-quality meals for all students through preparing ingredients, cleaning dining areas, and washing up.

The successful applicant will have a practical knowledge of food safety within a commercial kitchen, the ability to perform manual tasks, and eagerness to work independently and as part of a team.

An open Queensland driver’s licence and a current Blue Card will also be essential.

For more information or to apply, head to the Seek ad.

10. Retail assistants

Aldi in Warwick is searching for two “motivated” retail assistants to join their team.

The role’s key responsibilities include maintaining and replenishing stock storewide, operating manual pallet moving equipment, visual merchandising, and providing excellent customer service while handling cash proficiently.

The ideal candidates will be available to work any five out of seven days between the hours of 6am and 10pm, and prior experience in a fast-paced retail environment will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, go online to apply.

11. Logistics support officer

Wickham Freight Lines is looking for a logistics support officer to join their Warwick team.

The ideal candidate will have a Diploma or Bachelor of Logistics and/or relevant industry experience, along with a thorough knowledge of the road network throughout southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

They will also bring professional customer service, excellent communication skills, the ability to work in a team and delegate tasks as needed.

To apply, forward your resume and cover letter to hr@wickhams.net

12. Relief merchandiser

John Sands is currently seeking a relief merchandiser to work across the Warwick area.

The role’s key duties will include using planograms to complete visual merchandising, liaising with store owners and management regarding displays, ensuring shelves remain fully stocked and tidy to maximise sales, and identifying additional sales opportunities. .

The successful applicant will be creative, innovative, and positive, with a strong attention to detail and the ability to work autonomously and efficiently.

Previous industry experience will be advantageous, but is not essential.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the ad on Seek.

13. Registered nurse

Rose City Medical Centre in Warwick is searching for a registered nurse to join their small team.

Key duties include assisting medical practitioners in a number of areas, daily coordination of the treatment room, management of chronic patient care, and assisting with reception duties when necessary.

A current RN registration, excellent communication skills, and time management will be essential, and general practice or best practice experience will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your application via Seek.

14. Mechanical diesel fitter apprenticeship

Programmed Training Services is currently looking for a recent school leaver or Year 12 student to take on a mechanicall diesel fitter apprenticeship in the Warwick area.

The role’s key responsibilities include inspecting, servicing, and repairing a range of systems, using and maintaining a variety of power tools and equipment, and assisting in light fabrication work.

Applicants must demonstrate a passion for the industry, be motivated and willing to learn, and have a positive attitude.

A Year 10 certificate, driver’s licence, and the willingness to obtain a White Card and TAFE qualification will be essential.

If you’re interested in applying, submit your resume and cover letter via Seek.

Applications close Monday, September 1.

15. Plumber, drainer, gasfitter

Condamine Plumbing and Drainage is looking to hire a trade-qualified plumber to join their team.

Maintenance plumbing experience will be essential, along with strong problem-solving skills, high level of computer literacy, and excellent presentation.

The successful applicant will also be able to work independently, make decisions on the job, and build relationships at all levels of a business.

For more information or to apply for the role, head to the online job ad.